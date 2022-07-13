Who is Adam Collard from Love Island Dating? Age, occupation, and ex-girlfriends disclosed

On Monday night, four years after his initial appearance on the program, Love Island star Adam Collard strolled back through the doors, shocking everyone in the villa.

What caused the breakup of Adam Collard and Zara McDermott?

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard split up in February 2019. At the time, Zara said: “I am heartbroken to report that Adam and I have parted ways. I will always hold him and our time spent together close to my heart since I adore him so much.

“I have worked so hard to be the greatest person I can be while still managing to make it work. No matter what you do for someone or how hard you try, sometimes you just aren’t enough for them.

It’s unclear why the two broke up, but at the time, it was claimed that Adam broke up with his girlfriend of seven months by text message, claiming that the union wasn’t working.

MUST BE READ: Who Is Winona Ryder Dating? All About Scott Mackinlay Hahn

With whom did Adam appear on Love Island 2018?

At only 22 years old, Adam entered the lineup as a plot twist in which he may take another boy’s girlfriend.

Prior to quickly ditching Kendall Rae-Knight for bombshell Rosie Williams a week later, he first dated Kendall Rae-Knight.

A new bombshell named Zara McDermott entered the room on day 20, and Adam and Rosie remained together until that point.

The two fell out after Zara was abruptly removed off the island, and Adam later dated Darylle Sargeant during Casa Amor week.

But in the end, he made the choice to make things work with Zara in the outside world, and they kept dating.

MUST BE READ: Actor Jean Elie has proposed to his long-term girlfriend Randall Bailey after dating the two for two years.

Ms. Sarah Godfrey

After a few months, they parted ways in January 2020, with Adam declaring that they were “still on good terms” He said, “Nothing at all negative has occurred. Our professional goals remain aligned, and I want her to succeed in any endeavor she chooses.”

Adam started seeing fitness influencer Sarah Godfrey after splitting from Zara. They began dating in secret for a few months before going public with their relationship in September 2019.

Demi Sims

Adam was seen kissing TOWIE star Demi Sims on a night out in London two months after announcing his breakup with Sarah. It is unknown, though, if the two continued to date after that.

Adam is single right now and searching for love in the villa. While he did admit that he had just ended a relationship, the identity of his most recent ex-girlfriend is not widely known.

For Any Kind of Further Information Keep Visting Our Website thenewspocket.com