White Supremacists Reportedly Threatened Florida Voting Rights Organization

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalitiona non-partisan firm that pays court charges and fees of felons to reestablish the right to vote, has received threats from white supremacists following Florida Republicans officially requested for police to research the company.

The Tampa Bay Times reports following the Florida Republicans petition for an investigation to the app, white supremacists have jeopardized the company’s executive director, Desmond Meade, for allegedly”working to sabotage President Donald Trump’s re-election.”

“White supremacist bands were encouraging folks to visit our site and also do nefarious things and seeking to undermine the website,” explained Meade into the Tampa Bay Times.

“We have never had this problem before. We are fighting just as tough for this man who wishes that they might have already voted for Donald Trump because the man or woman who wants they voted Barack Obama.”

Last month, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition came below a bigger spotlight when former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg encouraged donors to add to the company. Nearly 32,000 Black and Latinx felons were blocked from voting because of a judgment they may just vote if their charges have been paid.

Bloomberg’s job to help in paying the prices of those who served their period captured the interest of Democratic Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. She asked for the Tampa FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to check in the program, suggesting that”Bloomberg might be supplying prohibited incentives for felons to vote” in accordance with the Tampa Bay Times.

Moody’s spokeswoman, Lauren Cassedy, published a statement concerning the threatening emails which have been coming into Meade’s company. “White supremacy and racism are dumb,” she wrote. “Risks of violence must be immediately reported to law enforcement.”