White Christmas confirmed as snow falls in components of United kingdom early on Friday morning

Early morning snowfall has been recorded in areas of the Uk, with the Met Business office declaring it a White Xmas.

eports of snow had occur in from Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk as of 5am on Christmas morning.

Morning everyone, we have just had official affirmation that this #Xmas is a white 1! Leconfield in Humberside noted #snow slipping at 5am, and Wattisham in Suffolk also reported new snow at this time. Additional updates will be issued as they turn out to be available #UKSnow pic.twitter.com/FDGqvnOoIL — Satisfied Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2020

The Met Place of work had stated Christmas Day is likely to be very clear and dry for most, but showers in jap places of England experienced the possible to convey sleet or snow in the early morning.

It will come amid prevalent flooding close to the place with people rescued from motor vehicles and others evacuated from their homes adhering to a period of significant rain.

The arrival of Storm Bella on Boxing Working day will convey further more downpours and winds of up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

Light-weight flurries of snow were being found on Christmas Eve, like on the North East coast.

PA