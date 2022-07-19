While In Greece, Tristan Thompson and A Mystery Woman Hold Hands!

After a night of dancing in Mykonos, Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson kept up his reputation by holding hands with an unidentified woman.

A video of the center-forward for the Chicago Bulls moving through the crowded streets with a brunette donning a skintight orange and red dress has surfaced.

In the days preceding the surrogate delivery of his second child with ex-Khloé Kardashian, Thompson can’t seem to stop partying.

The NBA player was recently caught on camera having a good time all around Europe and the UK. He went by the Wireless Festival in London before traveling to Greece, where he has been seen with Justin Combs and even Kanye West’s ex Chaney Jones.

The “Kardashians” star, 38, appears to be in Los Angeles waiting for the arrival of their son, who we’re informed is expected any moment now, while Thompson, 31, has been using up all of his energy.

In the midst of the adulterous athlete’s then-secret paternity litigation with Maralee Nichols, Kardashian and Thompson’s surrogate became pregnant in November 2021. She would later give birth to their son, Theo, on December 1.

“When the controversy broke, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan were already expecting a child. One insider said that by that point, Khloé was just like, “I’m going to be doing it by myself,'” while another said that Kardashian had been publicly discussing the pregnancy with friends since before Christmas.

The co-founder of Good American and Thompson, according to a second source, no longer communicate romantically and only communicate when it comes to co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True.

“We can affirm that True will have a November-conceived sibling. Khloé is deeply appreciative of the exceptional surrogate for such a lovely blessing. “Please be polite and give us some space so Khloe can concentrate on her family,” we urge.

The news of the second kid born to Tristan Thompson and Kardashian has not received any public acknowledgment.

Along with Jordan Craig, he is the father of Prince, who is 5 years old.