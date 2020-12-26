Which tier am I in? The whole list of locations underneath tiers 1, 2, 3 and 4

The changes arrived into force on Boxing Day, with a different 4 million men and women now positioned below the toughest Covid curbs.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared the new tiers after saying the virus was “spreading at a perilous rate” thanks to a new Covid variant, which is stated to be 70 for every cent additional infectious than preceding strains.

This is the complete record which outlines which tiers every single section of England is now in:

Cornwall Bath and North East Somerset Dorset, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Devon, including Plymouth and Torbay

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Leicester City

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Northamptonshire

North East

North East Merged Authority (this region involves the local authorities of County Durham, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland)

North of Tyne Put together Authority (this spot features the community authorities of Newcastle-on-Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland)

Tees Valley Put together Authority (this region features the regional authorities of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees)

North West

Larger Manchester

Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, and Blackpool

Warrington and Cheshire

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

Somerset

North Somerset

Wiltshire and Swindon

South East

West Midlands

Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire

Coventry

Solihull

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber: East Using of Yorkshire

Kingston on Hull/Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

South Yorkshire (Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield)

West Yorkshire (Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Wakefield