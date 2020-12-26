Which tier am I in? The whole list of locations underneath tiers 1, 2, 3 and 4

The changes arrived into force on Boxing Day, with a different 4 million men and women now positioned below the toughest Covid curbs.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock declared the new tiers after saying the virus was “spreading at a perilous rate” thanks to a new Covid variant, which is stated to be 70 for every cent additional infectious than preceding strains.
This is the complete record which outlines which tiers every single section of England is now in:
Tier 1: Medium inform
Tier 2: Substantial inform
East Midlands
Rutland
West Midlands
Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
North West
Cumbria
Liverpool Metropolis Region
South West
Cornwall
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
Devon, including Plymouth and Torbay
Yorkshire
City of York and North Yorkshire
Tier 3: Pretty Superior notify
East Midlands
Derby and Derbyshire
Leicester City
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Northamptonshire
North East
North East Merged Authority (this region involves the local authorities of County Durham, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland)
North of Tyne Put together Authority (this spot features the community authorities of Newcastle-on-Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland)
Tees Valley Put together Authority (this region features the regional authorities of Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees)
North West
Larger Manchester
Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, and Blackpool
Warrington and Cheshire
South West
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
Somerset
North Somerset
Wiltshire and Swindon
South East
West Midlands
Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire
Coventry
Solihull
Yorkshire and The Humber
The Humber: East Using of Yorkshire
Kingston on Hull/Hull
North East Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire
South Yorkshire (Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield)
West Yorkshire (Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Wakefield
Tier 4: Stay At Residence
London
All 32 London boroughs, in addition Town of London
South East
Kent and Medway
Buckinghamshire
Berkshire (Bracknell Forest, Examining, Slough, Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead and West Berkshire)
Oxfordshire
Hampshire, such as Southampton and Portsmouth (with the exception of the New Forest)
Surrey
West Sussex
East Sussex (except Hastings and Rother)
Brighton and Hove
East of England
Hertfordshire
Essex
Central Bedfordshire, Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton
Peterborough
Norfolk
Suffolk
Cambridgeshire