Which ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Is the Most-Watched in 2020?

A person detail that didn’t disappoint in 2020? The Genuine Housewives. Bravo managed to air new seasons of 5 of the six existing franchises this yr — and introduce The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, to celebrate The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staying the highest-rated town.

“RHOBH at the leading the place they are entitled to,” reads a put up shared by the 57-yr-old actress by means of Instagram Tales.

RHOBH year 10 also starred Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and featured Sutton Stracke in a “friend” job. The season adopted the fallout of former star Brandi Glanville alleging that she had an affair with Denise, 49. The Wild Matters star, who denied the allegations, opted not to return for year 11 amid the drama.

“I’m just upset that we could not access an settlement for following year, I’m sort of dwelling in that sadness. We have been negotiating a offer with her and we couldn’t attain an arrangement on the deal,” Andy Cohen mentioned of Denise in September. “She has a family members and young children. Whichever occurred or didn’t come about, I would imagine that it is a little something she did not genuinely treatment to discuss on a television demonstrate.”

Year 11 of RHOBH is now filming. Though Kyle, Erika, Garcelle, Dorit and Sutton will all be back, Teddi’s agreement was not renewed. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff will also be highlighted.

Enthusiasts also watched the next 50 % of period 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, season 12 of The Serious Housewives of New York Metropolis, season 5 of The Actual Housewives of Potomac, season 15 of The Actual Housewives of Orange County and the stop of The True Housewives of Atlanta time 12 and beginning of time 13 in 2020.

The Authentic Housewives of Dallas was the only franchise that did not leave its mark in 2020. While the two-section period 4 reunion aired in early January, time 5 isn’t established to premiere until eventually Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Scroll by means of for a breakdown of the scores: