Which nations have banned United kingdom flights amid concerns about the new Covid-19 variant?

everal European nations have imposed bans on flights from the Uk in a bid to avoid a mutant strain of Covid-19 from reaching their shores.

Key Minister Boris Johnson mentioned the rapidly-going new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than present strains seems to be driving the quick unfold of new infections in London and southern England.

“There’s no proof to counsel it is more deadly or leads to extra severe disease,” Mr Johnson stressed, or that vaccines will be much less effective in opposition to it.

Which countries have announced travel bans?

The Netherlands is banning flights from the United kingdom for at the very least the relaxation of the calendar year though Italy’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio also introduced curbs ended up becoming imposed.

The Dutch ban arrived into result on Sunday early morning and the govt explained it was reacting to harder measures imposed in London and surrounding regions on Saturday by Mr Johnson.

What is the new Covid variant?

Belgium’s prime minister Alexander de Croo issued a ban for at the very least 24 hours whilst the problem was assessed, and the German governing administration claimed on Sunday it was organizing to prohibit journey to and from Britain.

Mr De Croo stated he was issuing the order for 24 hours beginning at midnight “out of precaution”.

“There are a excellent many queries about this new mutation and if it is not currently on the mainland,” he stated.

A governing administration spokesman reported Germany was doing the job on a regulation to prohibit vacation involving Germany and Britain to safeguard the state from the new coronavirus variant.

The govt said it was in call with its European companions about the journey limits.

Europe will take it is 1st ways out of Coronavirus lockdown People today queue at a hardware shop through a partial reopening following the Austrian federal government eased lockdown limitations Reuters A worker checks the temperature of a customer at the entrance of a supermarket in Itay Reuters Shoppers keep flowers in front of a Do-it-yourself retail outlet in Graz, Austria, immediately after it re-opened on April 14, 2020, pursuing a “shutdown” in a measure to restrict the spread of the new coronavirus APA/AFP by using Getty Pictures Individuals donning protective experience masks and gloves wander in the streets as the Italian govt permits the reopening of some outlets when a nationwide lockdown continues subsequent the outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Venice, Italy, Reuters Folks queue to enter a components shop in the course of a partial reopening after the Austrian government eased limitations subsequent the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) outbreak in Eisenstadt, Austria Reuters Camilla Cocchi wears a face mask and gloves as she kinds out outfits in her children’s dresses shop following it was permitted to reopen subsequent lockdown actions to include the distribute of Covid-19, in Rome AP A gentleman sporting a experience mask retailers in a hardware keep during a partial reopening immediately after the Austrian federal government eased limits adhering to the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) outbreak in Eisenstadt, Austria Reuters “Respect the 2 meters length” banner is viewed at a fish stand as the Italian federal government lets the reopening of some outlets although a nationwide lockdown continues following the outbreak of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) in Venice, Italy, Reuters Clients carrying face masks drive purchasing carts in front of a Do-it-yourself keep in Vienna, Austria, soon after it re-opened on April 14, 2020, pursuing a “shutdown” in a evaluate to limit the distribute of the new coronavirus APA/AFP via Getty Images A worker checks the temperature of a shopper at the entrance of a supermarket, as the distribute of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) proceeds, in Turin, Italy Reuters Shoppers line up in front of a Diy retail store in Graz, Austria APA/AFP by means of Getty Images Gianfranco Mandas wears a facial area mask as he types out clothing in his children’s apparel shop soon after it was authorized to opens pursuing restriction steps to consist of the spread of Covid-19, in Rome AP Customers donning confront masks push buying carts in entrance of a Diy keep in Vienna, Austria, soon after it re-opened on April 14, 2020, adhering to a “shutdown” in a evaluate to restrict the unfold of the new coronavirus APA/AFP via Getty Photos Customers queue at the Trastevere market, as new limitations for open-air marketplaces are executed to protect against the spread of coronavirus ailment (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy, Reuters Buyers donning confront masks push shopping carts in front of a Do-it-yourself keep in Vienna, Austria, soon after it re-opened on April 14, 2020, following a “shutdown” in a measure to limit the spread of the new coronavirus APA/AFP via Getty Visuals A man wears a protecting encounter mask and gloves at the newsstand as the Italian federal government allows the reopening of some outlets even though a nationwide lockdown carries on subsequent the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Venice, Italy Reuters People today wearing encounter masks operate in a components keep throughout a partial reopening immediately after the Austrian authorities eased constraints adhering to the coronavirus ailment (COVID-19) outbreak in Eisenstadt, Austria Reuters Clients queue at the Trastevere sector, as new restrictions for open-air marketplaces are executed to stop the spread of coronavirus condition (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy Reuters A standard see of the parking space of a hardware retail outlet through the partial reopening of stores after the Austrian authorities loosens its lockdown constraints through the world-wide coronavirus condition (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna Reuters

Austria and the Czech Republic were also imposing new measures against United kingdom flights with Prague asserting stricter quarantine rules with all individuals arriving in the state owning put in at least 24 hours in British isles territory demanded to self-isolate.

The Irish Govt is also anticipated to impose travel limits on flights and ferries from Britain to Eire.

It is comprehended the restrictions will come into power later on Sunday and past for 48 hours.

Which other international locations have described scenarios of the new Covid-19 variant?

The World Overall health Organisation’s emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, stated Denmark, Australia and the Netherlands experienced documented situations of the similar variant that is spreading in the United kingdom.

(

Law enforcement officers wander among the commuters at Waterloo teach station

/ Getty Visuals )

She extra that a number of other nations around the world confirmed variants that “carry some of the genetic variations witnessed in the UK”.

Will the tier method halt the distribute of the new variant?

“If you have a minimal amount of this variant, the rate of enhance is held by the tiers, but if you have a extremely superior rate of this variant, then it is not held adequately by the tiers and it is heading up quickly,” he said, adding that people today really should not journey and possibility spreading the variant all-around the place.

He reported there was a possibility of the variant “going out to other areas of the country where by it now is not a problem”.

But he claimed steps this kind of as social distancing and restricting call had been the types to use.

Is it the to start with novel pressure detected in the United kingdom?

A variety of variants have been detected working with sequencing scientific tests in the Uk.

A certain variant (the D614G variant) has previously been detected in western Europe and North The us, which is considered to unfold much more easily but not lead to bigger sickness.

But it is assumed this is the initial strain that will be investigated in these kinds of element by PHE.

Associated

What examples are there of other virus strains?

The Danish government culled millions of mink soon after it emerged that hundreds of Covid-19 circumstances in the region have been involved with SARS-CoV-2 variants related with farmed mink – which include 12 cases with a special variant, described on November 5.

In October a analyze recommended that a coronavirus variant that originated in Spanish farmworkers distribute promptly during Europe and accounted for most United kingdom instances.

The variant, referred to as 20A.EU1, is recognized to have unfold from farmworkers to regional populations in Spain in June and July, with individuals then returning from holiday getaway in Spain most most likely playing a critical role in spreading the pressure throughout Europe.