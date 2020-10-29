Where’s Voices of Fire Netflix Set?

Pharrell Williams might not be about The Voice anymore, but he is back to music-focused TV with Voices of Fire, a first Netflix reality series that is put in his hometown. The Grammy-winning celebrity is the major voice supporting the newest reality show, which puts another spin on the audio contest format by simply focusing by forming a gospel choir as opposed to producing pop celebrities.

Based on some Deadline announcement, Voices of Fire occurs in Hampton Roads, Virginia, in which”a core group of powerful stunt leaders… venture out to Hampton Roads, Virginia to locate undiscovered talent. Together with the belief that varied backstories may offer their collective voice into a larger significance, both the Bishop and his staff will be hunting for individuals of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds” The show includes Williams’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, since the leader of the group of community and church leaders looking for singers to construct an outstanding choir.

The docuseries has been created by Williams, who also appears in the series as the group searches for exceptional and varied voices. Netflix has not given up information of the specific arrangement of this show — which is, whether it’ll be a normal reality singing contest show or even more of a docuseries concentrated on the travel of placing the choir together. Netflix has invested a great deal of time creating its reality TV library at the last few years, together with audio shows such as Rhythm & Flow linking the recognizable library of dating shows such as Love Is Blind, Enjoy on the Spectrum, also Say I Do.

That is not Williams’s sole music-related job with Netflix, possibly. Back in July, when Voices of Fire was announced, Variety reported that Williams has been creating a musical film about Juneteenth, cooperating with Kenya Barris with this movie project in addition to on a connected point musical. Additional details about these jobs has not been declared, but we are definitely intrigued to view it! Meanwhile, Voices of Fire will arrive Netflix on Nov. 20.