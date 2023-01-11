Where Did They Shoot Aquaman: Aquaman 2 Release Date!

Aquaman’s success came as a pleasant surprise given the critical reception that several DCEU movies have received. A sequel is under production and will hit theaters in 2022. While future films in the DCEU are being prepared, Aquaman fans can’t stop talking about the amazing locations from the first film.

When and Where Did They Shoot Aquaman?

Fans were blown away by the stunning scenery that director James Wan built for the hero to inhabit. Principal production began in May 2017 in Australia, with the bulk of the film being shot at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland.

Newfoundland, Canada, the Sahara Desert, and various locations in Morocco were used for filming. Merzouga and Erfoud in Morocco, as well as Sicily for the climactic fight scene, were utilized. The film’s primary setting is the Gold Coast, specifically Main Beach, Coomera, Southport, and Amita Point on North Stradbroke Island in Queensland.

Although the story takes place in Amnesty Bay, Maine, the beautiful Arthur Curry Lighthouse in Hastings Point, New South Wales served as the inspiration for the iconic structure that would become Aquaman.

Despite the fact that technology “makes it very difficult and time-sucking and time-challenging to achieve all of the things,” director James Wan did not use CGI to produce anything the actors could not do. James Wan said to Heat Vision, “It’s a really technically hard shoot to be on.

Even the transitions from dry to wet in a water environment are intricate. The undersea counterpart of a man and a woman having a conversation is extraordinarily convoluted in our world. “You need to consider CG with the hair, how their clothing moves, how they float, what sort of rig we put them on, and everything else.”

As he put it, “It’s not an easy shoot, but perhaps it will pay off in spades down the line.” Thankfully, it succeeded in doing so, becoming the highest-grossing picture based on DC characters and the highest-grossing film in the DCEU.

With a worldwide gross of $1.148 billion (£920.6 million), Aquaman made a tidy profit of over $260.5 million (£208.9 million). I really hope the stunning Australian coastline is still suitable for Aquaman 2’s purposes.

When Will Filming Begin for “Aquaman 2?”

James Wan unveiled it in early June of 2021 via a picture taken during a production meeting. Later that month, Momoa revealed that he has arrived in London in July 2021 to begin filming.

When Will It Be Available for Purchase?

The scheduled release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is December 2023. Released on Aquaman’s original release date of December 21, 2022, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will come out between the two films (which releases on June 23, 2023). James Wan (The Conjuring), David F. Sandberg (Lights Out), and Andy Muschietti (It) are all highly regarded as directors in the horror genre.