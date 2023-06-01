Where Is YNW Melly Now? Here’s What We Know!

YNW Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, is a rapper whose distinctive style and catchy melodies have garnered considerable recognition. However, the artist’s career has been entangled with legal issues, leaving many admirers unsure of his current location. This article provides an update on YNW Melly’s circumstances and clarifies his current location.

Where He Is Now?

Demons emerged to prominence under the alias YNW Melly, making his rap scene debut with the song “Murder on my Mind” from his 2018 album “I Am You.”

The Gifford rapper attended St. Peter’s Academy and Vero Beach High School during his formative years. Growing up, he had several run-ins with the law.

In particular, Demons was arrested by Vero Beach police in late 2015 for firing a pistol at a group of people during a dispute near his high school when he was 16 years old.

He cites his time spent incarcerated as a source of inspiration for his music. 2017 and 2018 saw an increase in weapon offenses.

Demons and Henry are accused of murdering members of their hip-hop group, Williams and Thomas. According to court documents, Demons fatally shot both victims on October 16, 2018.

Demons surrendered to Broward County authorities on February 13, 2019, after being indicted by a grand jury on February 7. On March 5, 2019, he pleaded not guilty to the two murder allegations.

Since 2019, he has been incarcerated at the Broward County Jail.

Will Melly YNW Be Free?

It’s bout that time 🥶 y’all can uncross y’all 🥜 i’ll be home this year 💙🌍 pic.twitter.com/l6JgBUW3mu — Melvin & Melly 2 Face 🌗 (@YNWMelly) April 19, 2022

In Broward County, the rapper is awaiting his double-homicide trial.

A judge is being asked to determine whether Florida’s new death penalty law will apply if the defendant is convicted of the 2018 shooting deaths of two recording companions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law on April 20 – ten days after jury selection for Demons’ trial began – that reduces the number of juror ballots required to recommend the death penalty for a defendant convicted of capital murder from 12 to 8.

Melly and social media users have promoted the #FreeMelly hashtag to demonstrate support for the rapper’s innocence while he remains incarcerated.

On May 3, Demons uploaded an Instagram photo gallery of himself grinning in a courtroom with the hashtag “#YnwMellyHome2023.”

16-year-old Brandon King, also known as YNW BSlime, is Melly’s sibling. In October 2022, he published the song “Free Melly featuring DC The Don” Since its release, more than one million people have viewed the video.

Who Has Collaborated with YNW Melly?

The controversial rapper Kanye West collaborated with Demons on the 2019 composition “Mixed Personalities.” In 2020, he also released a remix of his song “Suicidal” featuring the late rapper Juice WRLD, who passed away in 2019.

Some of the tracks on Demons’ most recent album, “Just a Matter of Slime,” feature vocalists Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby. In 2021, the album was released.