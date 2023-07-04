Where Is Sherri Papini Now? The Current Whereabouts of Sherri Papini!

The bizarre life tale of Sherri Papini has been adapted into a Lifetime movie. Hoax: The abduction of Sherri Papini, which premieres January 28, dramatizes the story of a California mother who staged her own abduction.

In the film, Jaime King portrays Papini, a stressed-out mother of two who inexplicably vanished while jogging. Eventually, she resurfaced and claimed she had been abducted by two Hispanic women. But after investigators determined that Papini had orchestrated her own kidnapping, she was ultimately charged with a crime.

Sherri Papini’s Kidnapping Hoax Led to A Prison Sentence

Papini vanished in November 2016 close to her residence in Redding, California. She reappeared 22 days later, claiming that two Hispanic women had abducted, held captive, and even branded her. Law enforcement officers expended a significant amount of time and resources in futile efforts to locate Papini’s kidnappers.

Eventually, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting Papini’s narrative was fabricated. During the period she was missing, she had been staying with an ex-boyfriend, not a kidnapper. She continued to lie when accosted by FBI agents, insisting she had been abducted.

Papini was accused of 34 counts of mail fraud and one count of false statements in April 2022. In addition to pleading guilty to this allegation, she also admitted to one count of mail fraud. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release in September 2022. Papini must also compensate the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI for losses totaling $309,902.

Sherri Papini Is Now in Prison in California

Sherri Papini was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for her kidnapping hoax.

According to the BBC, during her sentencing, Papini apologized “to the many people who have suffered” as a result of her actions.

She stated, “I choose to accept all responsibility with humility.”

Papini is presently serving an 18-month sentence at FCI Victorville, a medium-security prison with approximately 1,600 inmates, and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp with over 200 inmates. After pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller served time at FCI Victorville.

The current release date for Papini is February 11, 2024. Larry Levine, a prison consultant, predicted that her time behind bars would not be pleasurable.

“[The other inmates] are going to treat her like garbage,” he told KRCR, “because she’s like a spoiled, arrogant little girl who refuses to take responsibility for what she did.” In addition, there are female inmates serving lengthy sentences.

Jaime King Identifies Herself as Sherri Papini’s ‘Advocate’

King, who portrays Papini in the film Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, has sympathy for the woman she portrays in the film. Papini was ultimately sentenced to prison for her offenses.

“Sherri Papini – I am grateful to be your advocate,” the actor wrote on Instagram on January 9. “My intention is to restore Sherri’s liberties. When a person is convicted of a felony, they forfeit all rights to their story, name, and likeness. The sensationalized headlines are untrue; we must probe deeper and identify a victim of abuse and the denied mental health issues. California decided to use her as an “example.”