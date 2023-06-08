Where Is Kris Kross Now? Unveiling the Current Whereabouts of Kris Kross!

Kris Kross evokes strong feelings of nostalgia for the 1990s. Have you succumbed to the habit of wearing your clothes backward? The early 1990s were a thrilling time for music in general, and hip-hop and rap music in particular. Even though they were just 13 years old at the time, the rap duo Kris Kross was embraced with open arms by the 1990s music industry. Everyone recalls their major single, “Jump,” released in 1992, as well as their unique fashion flair of wearing their clothes backward.

So, where have they gone? Let us investigate.

What Is Kris Kross Doing Now

Unfortunately, there will be no reunion anytime soon. Chris Kelly aka “Mac Daddy” was discovered unresponsive in his house not long after their performance at Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Anniversary Concert. He was immediately brought to Atlanta Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed that he died of a heroin overdose. He was 34 years old at the time.

To say the least, his former bandmate was crushed by the news. He issued a statement shortly after the tragedy, saying that “he was like a brother” and that “[he] will cherish the memories of the C-Connection.” He also mentioned their nicknames, “Daddy Mac” and “Mac Daddy.”

What is “Daddy Mac” up to these days? He currently manages the UrbaneMuse website, which sells clothing (jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, jeans), shoes (sneakers, slides), bags (tote bags, backpacks, belt bags), jewelry, and eyewear. They also sell accessories such as wallets, hats, scarves, socks, and other items. The site also sells art prints ranging from abstract compositions to portraiture.

In addition, to commemorate their 30th anniversary, he published a new Kris Kross record. It consists of five tracks available on SoundCloud, all of which are alternative versions of their first single, “Jump.” There’s a radio cut, an extended dance mix, a super cat mix, and a super cat dessert mix, to name a few.

The Aftermath of Chris Kelly’s Death

Before LL Cool J and Minaj chimed in, the two most influential people in Kelly’s career made strong remarks. Chris Smith, who was much more than simply the other member of Kriss Kross to him, issued a statement after Kelly was formally pronounced dead. Smith was Kelly’s lifelong partner, and his first public statements after his friend’s death couldn’t have been more devastating and emotional.

“Chris Kelly was my Best Friend,” he explained. “He was like a brother to me.” I adore him and will sadly miss him. Our connection began when we were in first grade as tiny boys. We shared a childhood. It was a blessing to be successful, to tour the world, and to entertain Kris Kross fans all over the world with my best buddy. It was what we wanted to do and what made us happy. The C-Connection will live on in my heart forever.”

Jermaine Dupri, who found Kriss Kross in an Atlanta mall in 1991 while they were performing for consumers, issued a statement shortly after. Kriss Kross’ success as a signee to Dupri’s Ruffhouse Records was one of the highlights of Dupri’s career. Dupri commented on how remarkable Kelly was beyond his craft in a statement released following Kelly’s passing.

“To the rest of the world, Chris was MacDaddy, but to me, he was a son I never had,” he explained. “As much as you may believe I taught him, it was he who taught me. God has provided me with the opportunity to work with so many naturally gifted people, and Chris was one of them… To millions of admirers around the world, he was the fashion-forward, backward-pants-wearing half of Kris Kross who enjoyed making music. But he was just Chris to us—the kind, generous, and fun-loving life of the party.”