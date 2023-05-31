Where Is Julian Newman Now? An Exclusive Look at His Current Status!

The young basketball prodigy Julian Newman, who captivated the world’s attention with his exceptional abilities, continues to make waves in the sports world. Despite his age, Julian’s voyage has been full of achievements and obstacles. This article explores Julian Newman’s current location and recent activities.

Where Is Julian Newman Now?

Julian Newman, whose viral video went viral in 2012, is still employed.

Although he is not yet a professional basketball player, he is exerting considerable effort to become an elite-level player. Julian is a member of Movement Fitness at present. In 2015, Julian was featured in the documentary series Born Ready after gaining attention in fifth grade. Elite Mixtapes has uploaded it to YouTube.

Additionally, he and his family are featured in the 2019 television program Hello Newmans. The episodes are broadcast on the sports network Overtime.

Additionally, he is associated with Prodigy, his family’s sportswear brand. In 2020, he received his diploma from Prodigy Prep, a new school founded by his father.

What Happened to The Basketball Prodigy Julian Newman?

Julian Newman is one of the most promising players in American basketball. However, this was short-lived for Julian Newman.

This is largely attributable to his egocentric playing style and propensity to prioritize individual recognition over team success. Instead of playing as a point guard who directs the offense and makes good shots, Newman relied largely on his own dribbling and shooting abilities to score.

His height also contributed significantly to his disappointing outcome. His assist totals have decreased over the years, and he has a tendency to become irate with match officials.

Who Are Julian Newman’s Parents?

Julian Newman, born on September 6, 2001, has American, Puerto Rican, and Jewish ancestry.

Parents Jamie Newman and Vivian Gonzalez gave birth to him. His father, Jamie, was a former basketball player at Orlando’s Colonial High School. Vivian, the mother of Julain, formerly played point guard for University High School in Orlando. She served in the United States Navy for four years before joining the United States Postal Service.

Jaden Newman, the sibling of Julian, is a college basketball player who has appeared on television programs such as ‘The Queen Latifah Show. At the age of nine, she was accepted into the NCAA Division I program.