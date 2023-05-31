Where Is Johnny Manziel Now? Is He Still Playing?

Johnny Manziel was once lauded as the future of football, but his turbulent career has captivated both fans and critics. From his early days as a collegiate football sensation to the end of his brief NFL career, Manziel’s life has been marked by both extraordinary accomplishments and personal struggles. This article explores the current location of the enigmatic quarterback and reflects on his eventful journey.

Where Is Johnny Manziel Now?

Johnny Manziel currently plays for the FCF Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League, a thrilling 7-on-7 indoor football league whose games are predominantly broadcast on Twitch. Manziel’s presence on the squad has been a tremendous asset, as he is not only a talented player but also one of the most well-known figures in the league.

Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he displayed tremendous promise in his inaugural campaign. Unfortunately, his career rapidly spiraled downward due to numerous off-field issues. Therefore, the Browns released him in 2015, causing Manziel to seek opportunities in other football organizations such as the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

Manziel has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health throughout his career. He now professes to be on the road to recovery, having embraced sobriety and refocused his attention on football. Moreover, he aspires to use his platform to assist others with similar struggles with addiction and mental health, providing them with guidance and motivation.

Is He Wedded?

Manziel became engaged to Bre Tiesi on March 10, 2017; they wed in a private ceremony in March 2018. In November 2021, the couple’s divorce was finalized. In a February 2018 interview, Manziel detailed his personal issues and revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Networth

His impressive $6 million in accumulated fortune demonstrates his financial success and prosperity. With such a substantial net worth, he is able to take advantage of the advantages and opportunities that come with his wealth.