Where Is Carl Lentz Now 2022: Is He in Florida?

In Virginia Beach, Stephen Carl Lentz was born on November 6, 1978. He couldn’t relate to the strict doctrines of the church because of his Baptist upbringing in Williamsburg, Virginia. Lentz found his calling at the Hillsong International Leadership College in Australia, which is also the location of the 1983 founding of the Hillsong Church.

While completing his pastoral education, he met Laura, his future wife, and fellow priest. The first branch of Hillsong Church in the United States, in New York City, was established with their help. Sadly, Lentz had to resign from his pastoral position due to some organizational problems.

In 2022, Where Is Carl Lentz Now?

Because of how its well-known leaders conduct themselves, Hillsong Church has come under intense scrutiny over the past few years. Carl Lentz’s termination is discussed in the Discovery+ documentary Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed. Kyrie Irving, Kelvin Durant, and Selena Gomez attended the Hillsong NYC church where Carl served as the senior pastor.

Because of his strong association with Justin Bieber, Lentz rose to fame as a preacher. Hillsong and Lentz became even more well-known as a result of Justin’s decision to become Lentz his spiritual mentor. Lentz, a tattooed, fashion-forward church leader altered what a church leader looked like by encouraging others to dress like him.

His entire life went apart when word spread that he had been having an affair with New York actress Ranin Karim.

Lentz, who resides in Florida with his family, apparently wants to begin a career in entertainment.

Lentz sold his $1.5 million Montclair, New Jersey home a few days before he was let go from Hillsong Church. The family relocated from the East Coast to Los Angeles, where they were able to pay their rent thanks in part to a $100,000 gift from Tyler Perry.

Lentz relocated the family south of Tampa, Florida, in July 2021 to a $70,000 house. The residence is a far cry from their opulent Los Angeles abode.

Carl was discovered in an airport in Florida in March 2022. He appeared to have undergone a significant transformation. The once well-dressed preacher now had long, unkempt curls and appeared leaner. He also gave up wearing low-cut t-shirts in favor of a black t-shirt that he paired with light blue trousers and black cowboy boots.

Before accompanying their son to school, Laura, Carl’s wife, dropped him off at the airport. Laura started her company as an interior designer after leaving Hillsong Church and changing her brand.

But since leaving Hillsong, Lentz hasn’t taken any steps in his professional life. Before pursuing opportunities in the entertainment sector, Carl reportedly took a month off to focus on his mental health.

He was aware that he needed to get assistance, and now that he has, he wants to make the most of all the attention to advance his career, the insider added. “He is aware that his name has never been more well-known. He is making an effort to gain from that.

But the source also pointed out that not many businesspeople have shown any interest in collaborating with Carl. Lentz apparently desires to host a religiously themed Netflix series but would accept a reality program instead.

According to the insider, “He was banking on some of his renowned pals to help him with this in Los Angeles, but after this infidelity scandal, no one would accept his calls.” Another source stated, “Money and fame are his motivators.

