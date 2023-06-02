Where Is Burke Ramsey Now? A Glimpse into His Life Today!

Burke Ramsey is the brother of the late JonBenét Patricia Ramsey, a child beauty queen who was murdered in her family’s Boulder, Colorado residence at the age of six. The infamous murder from 1996 remains unresolved and is still under investigation by the Boulder Police Department.

After the tragic occurrence, the remainder of JonBenet’s family members were suspected of the child’s murder. Along with her parents, John and Patsy, Burke’s involvement in his sister’s murder began to be suspected.

JonBenet’s murder remains one of the most perplexing and widely discussed unsolved mysteries in American history, even after 21 years.

Where Is Burke Ramsey Now

Since the death of his sister JonBenet in 1996, Burke Ramsey, who is now 33 years old, has primarily avoided the public eye. He has reportedly pursued a career in computer programming and is believed to reside with his wife and two children in the Atlanta area.

Although he was initially considered a suspect in JonBenet’s murder, he was never charged and has maintained his innocence throughout the years. Despite the duration of time that has passed since JonBenet’s death, the Boulder Police Department still considers the case to be under investigation.

Why Burke Ramsey Sued CBS

In 2016, Burke sued CBS for $750 million for portraying him as the murderer of his sister in ‘The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey’ – $250 million in compensatory damages and no less than $500 million in punitive damages. He also filed a $150 million lawsuit against Werner Spitz, the forensic pathologist featured in the CBS documentary series. In 2019, CBS and Burke settled the defamation complaint for an undisclosed sum.

In 2016, Burke appeared on ‘Dr. Phil, during which he denied having murdered his sister in response to the host’s query. Burke replied, “I don’t know what to say to that, because I know that is not what occurred. People have stated that it is physically impossible for a nine-year-old to do that.

Burke stated that he believed a pedophile who saw his sister in one of the pageants and sneaked into their home was most likely responsible for her murder.