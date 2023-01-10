Where Is Bill Cosby Now: Why He Was Sent to The Jail?

The American comedian, actor, and media figure Bill Cosby is well-known. His depiction of Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show earned him the nickname “America’s Dad,” and he made numerous contributions to American and African-American culture (1984–1992). After sexual assault allegations surfaced against him in 2014, many of the honorary degrees and prizes he had acquired over his career were taken away.

A Valid Question Is Why Bill Cosby Was Sentenced to Prison

Bill Cosby, the first prominent figure to go to prison in the wake of the #MeToo movement, was given a prison term of three to ten years for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.

Justice has been served, declared Judge Steven O’Neill on Tuesday in Norristown, Pennsylvania, at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Early this year, a jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. The actor’s career has plummeted since his days as “America’s Dad” on The Cosby Show, which aired in the ’80s and ’90s.

The judge declined to release the 81-year-old comedian on bail while he appeals, citing concerns that he “may quite well be a risk to the community,” at which point he was promptly taken into jail and escorted away in handcuffs. As such, Cosby will spend his time behind bars at a state facility.

The jury has found you guilty, Mr. Cosby. O’Neill stated, “You were convicted of a very serious crime,” adding that Cosby’s fame had no bearing on his decision. As the saying goes, “The steeper the rise, the deeper the plunge. I understand the effect this has had on Mr. Cosby, and I sincerely apologize.

When given the chance to speak before his sentencing, Cosby declined. It was stated that he was sitting smiling and laughing with his defense team while showing little obvious reaction as the punishment was handed down. Camille, his wife of 54 years, was absent from the courtroom.

Constand, who was greeted with hugs from the courtroom, smiled broadly as she heard the sentence. Constand’s victim impact statement, which was provided by prosecutors on Tuesday, was cited by the judge as a major factor in his determination that a substantial term in state prison was warranted. ‘As she said, Mr. Cosby, you stole her lovely, healthy, young spirit and crushed it,’ he added.

What Has Become of Bill Cosby?

After Bill’s release from prison, he and Camille returned to their home in Elkins Park, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Relationships in One’s Private Life

Since their 1964 wedding, Cosby and his wife Camille have raised five children. In January 1997, while fixing a flat tire on the side of the freeway, their son Ennis was shot and killed in an attempted robbery.

In February 2018, their daughter Ensa passed away from renal illness while on dialysis and waiting for a kidney donation. Cosby’s attorneys announced in 2016 that their client had become legally blind.