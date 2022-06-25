When was the last time Eminem and Snoop Dogg collaborated?

Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s business relationship has been the subject of much speculation over the years.

Is There a Certain Day when Snoop Dogg and Eminem Collaborated?

The last time these two emcees collaborated was nearly two decades ago. It has been 17 years since Eminem, 49, and Snoop, 50, collaborated on a song.

Over 20 years ago, the two collaborated on the tune “B***h Please II.” Despite widespread rumors that the two musicians were feuding, they have reunited to show that there is no animosity between them.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have both been nominated for Grammy Awards. Throughout his career, Eminem has been nominated for 44 Grammy Awards, with 15 of those nominations going to him.

Calvin Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s birth name, has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards. Snoop Dogg has never won a Grammy despite his long career and reputation as one of the finest rappers of all time.

When Did They Put out Their New Song Together?

On the 24th of June in the year 2022, the duo released their latest single as a collaborative effort. Shady/Aftermath/Interscope records published the song.

From The D 2 is the name of the song. As a tribute to both their hometowns, the LBC serves as an anthem.nIn Detroit, Michigan, Snoop Dogg is from, and in Long Beach, California, Snoop is from Both musicians are well-known for rapping about their hometowns.

For the first time ever, they’ve teamed together to represent their respective hometowns on a single racetrack. In the song, you’ll hear references to the greater Los Angeles area code as well as the Detroit area code.

On February 13, 2022, Snoop Dogg and Eminem performed at the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show.

Can I See the New Music Video Online Somewhere?

From the D-2 Eminem and Snoop Dogg collaborated on a music video for the LBC. The video was posted on YouTube the same day as the track was released via EminemMusic.com. Many people have expressed their support for the partnership in the video comments.

Snoop and Eminem haven’t been on a song in a long time, according to one commenter.

Related Articles: