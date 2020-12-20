When is Xmas Amount 1 announced? | Tunes | Enjoyment

Irrespective of whether you are rocking around the Christmas tree, or emotion lonely this Christmas, the Xmas Range 1 is a British institution. Some of the world’s most legendary music stars have claimed the prime prize in excess of the yrs, leaving us with festive bangers these as 2004’s Do They Know It really is Christmas? from BandAid and East 17’s smash hit Continue to be A different Working day. And of training course, the classic 2000 bop from Bob the Builder, Can We Repair It?

Having said that, it’s the 1987 monitor Fairytale of New York from The Pogues which is supposedly the nation’s favourite Xmas tune.

Analysis carried out by YouGov displays the controversial song, which sparked outrage this calendar year following the BBC played a censored variation, was even far more well-liked than Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

The poll, which surveyed more than 1,200 British isles grownups amongst December 3 and 4 and asked what their favorite Christmas track, observed the Pogues in the leading spot with 17 p.c.

Mariah secured just 8 % even though Past Christmas scored just 7 p.c of the vote.

This yr, there is dozens of artists vying for the coveted posture after again – but who will it be, and when will we find out?

