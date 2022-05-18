When Is Never Have I Ever Season 3 Coming Out: Released Date Confirmed, Cast, and Many More Updates

You’re undoubtedly eager to see what happens next on Netflix’s blockbuster YA series after the frenzy that Never had I Ever’s first two seasons. We left up with Devi Vishwakumar, 15, *finally* moving up in the romance department, her BFFs Eleanor and Fabiola negotiating their own relationships, and Paxton Hall-Yoshida handling his own.

improving his grades But that’s not all – with new characters added into the NHIE realm, who knows what may happen next.

Is the Third Season of Never Have I Ever in The Works?

Fans are eager for another season of Never Have I Ever after seeing things heat up between Devi, Ben, and Paxton (a.k.a. Bevaxton) last season. Because of Ben’s reaction to Paxton and Devi during the winter dance, their love triangle has caused considerable trouble, and it appears like there will be more. Because there are more stories to be told, Netflix has officially renewed NHIE for a second season.

Fans Have a Lot of Questions when Season 2 Ends.

Concerning the Sherman Oaks squad’s destiny Thankfully, we’ll be able to find out what occurs next season. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever has all you need to know.

The cast

Netflix revealed the cast when the third season was renewed in August 2021.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan plays Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Ramona Young plays Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez plays Fabiola Torres, Richa Moorjani plays Kamala, and Jarrett Lewison plays Ben Gross.

Meanwhile, in Never Have I Ever season 3, John McEnroe continues to act as the narrator.

In the third season, we may also expect to see Common, Megan Suri, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Netflix confirmed in January 2022 that actor Anirudh Pisharody will be joining the season 3 cast as Des in a recurring role. He, like Devi, is bright and attends a prestigious private school.

We’re looking forward to seeing what season 3 has in store for Devi’s life, her relationship with Paxton, and her friendships.

What is the release date for Never Have I Ever Season 3?

Season 3 will premiere on Netflix sometime in the summer of 2022, according to Kaling, although there is no specific release date for Never Have I Ever Season 3. We knew Season 3 was in the works as of January 2022 (when Pisharody’s casting was revealed).

When will Netflix release Never Have I Ever Season 3? Season 3 of the Netflix comedy has a release date: Friday, August 12, according to the Netflix Is a Joke festival. The show will be shown in ten 30-minute installments, as is customary.

What occurred in Season 2 of Never Have I Ever?

Devi attempted to date both Paxton and Ben at the same time before her family relocated to India in Season 2, with predictable disastrous results: her family never moved, and she caused a lot of pain. Ben begins seeing Aneesa after she and Paxton become official. Devi recognizes she is envious, and Ben discovers he had greater feelings for Devi than he previously realized.

Who will return for season three?

The existing cast of Never Has I Ever will almost certainly return for a third season. Megan Suri, a newcomer, will most likely appear in season 3, and because Aneesa decided to stay in Sherman Oaks, there may be important story elements in store for her character. Additional casting information will most certainly be released at a later date, and you can know we’ll be watching for it.

Is the Never Have I Ever series for adults only?

Never Have I Ever is classified TV-14, although Fisher teased that a hypothetical Season 3 may include some raunchy sequences for laughs.

“The most important [question for Season 3] is what Devi would be like as a genuine girlfriend in a real relationship with someone far more experienced than she is.” “For the entire season, this has been her dream,” Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. “On the first day, she says, ‘We have to have boyfriends.’ That is all she desires. Now she has a son, who is the most popular boy in school. And you’re thinking, ‘What would it be like?’ Will it be the fantasy she had always envisioned it to be, or will it be more complicated? And it will very certainly be more difficult than that. There are still things to consider, such as what to do if you’re a geek who has done very little and you’re dating a lot more experienced guy.”