When Is Invincible Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Video debuted the American adult animated superhero television series Invincible, based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series depicts 17-year-old Mark Grayson’s metamorphosis into a superhero under the tutelage of his father, Omni-Man, the universe’s most powerful entity. During his metamorphosis, Mark is torn between his personal life and his heroic duties, where he will be required to prove that he can be the same kind of hero as his father. The remainder of the actors appears as recurrent characters. Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons play the Grayson family.

The series gained considerable accolades from reviewers and viewers for its animation, action scenes, plot, writing, acting, and fidelity to the source material after its debut. Amazon renewed the series for a second and third season in April 2021.

Two Seasons of Invincibility

The critically praised adult animated superhero series is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name. The comic comprised 144 issues published between 2003 and 2018. The story follows seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson as he through the process of becoming a superhero under the tutelage of his father, Omni-Man, the most powerful person on the planet. Mark must strike a balance between his personal life and his work as a superhero, where he must prove that he can be the same kind of hero that his father was for decades.

Season 2 of Invincible: Release Date

In April of 2021, the series was revived for a second and third season. Due to the show’s popularity, the decision to continue the series was taken prior to the airing of the Season 1 finale. Members of the writing staff have indicated that they are hard at work on the production of season 2.

Kirkman provided an update on the creation of Invincible season 2 following a January live-tweet that offered fans a glimpse at how the first episode of the series was filmed.

“I must return to work on seasons 2 and 3! In fact, I have a script due shortly! Best of luck! And thank you for reading! I adore you all!”

In an interview conducted in March 2022, showrunner Simon Racioppa stated that the crew was “working hard” to release season 2 of Invincible as soon as possible.

Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible) has stated he will return to the studio on April 15, 2022, to record lines for the Amazon Prime program. In a 20-second video shared to the official Invincible Twitter account, he is seen and heard stating, “I can’t wait to produce more…” The video then transitions to the show’s iconic title card and theme song.

Considering how long it generally takes to finish an animation, it seems unlikely that season 2 will release this year. Given that it took Kirkman and his crew several years to complete season 1, it has been believed that the upcoming season of Invincible will be released no sooner than early 2023. However, Kirkman does not anticipate that the second season will take as long to produce as the first.

Who Is Returning for Invincible’s Second Season?

Although nothing has been confirmed (aside from Yeun and Simmons’s return), we expect the following actors to repeat their roles from the first season:

Steven Yeun in the role of Mark Grayson/Invincible

Simmons, J.K., as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man.

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Zazie eetz as Amber Bennett

Gillian Jacobs in the role of Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Andrew Rannells in the role of William Crockwell

Walton Goggins in the role of Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas in the role of Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Ross Marquand portrayed Rudy Conners, Kursk, and Bi-Plane in these films.

Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum

Khary Payton in the role of Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Malese Jow impersonating Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Grey Griffin as a shrunken Rae and Amanda (the human version of Monster Girl).

Kevin Michael Richardson in the roles of Monster Girl and the Mauler Twins

Seth Rogen as the alien Allen

Mahershala Ali as Tita

It Is Conceivable that Other Actors Will Return.

Zachary Quinto provided the voice of Robot in the first season, although it is unknown if he will be required again. As shown in the first season, Robot was the artificial host body of Rudy Conners, a man whose genetic abnormalities rendered him originally incapable of surviving outside of his saline tank. In episode 7, when Rudy’s mind was transferred into his new clone body, Ross Marquand took over Rudy’s vocal responsibilities.

What Will Occur in Invincible Season 2?

Mark’s life has been irrevocably altered by all that transpired in that horrific conclusion. Omni-Man, his father, has ruined his family (along with half of Chicago). Nolan will soon return with the whole might of the Viltrumite race, intent on conquering Earth as part of their extraterrestrial empire, even if he is currently absent.

In the series’ conclusion, Cecil urges Mark to replace his father as Earth’s champion, despite Mark’s initial reluctance. In the meanwhile, he also intends to complete high school, although this may be difficult given the impending dangers.

In addition to the Viltrumite invasion, some of Invincible’s past foes are expected to return. In the last minutes of the first season, Titan gains new allies, pink aliens conquer Mars, and that white tiger guy is still active. Cecil plays with fire by engaging the mad scientist to develop more cyborg henchmen, apparently to thwart Nolan’s return.

Moving ahead, Mark’s connection with Amber appears to be solid once more, although its longevity is uncertain. We can only hope that William gets reunited with his partner soon, as things did not go well for him and Rick in season one.

For More Story Hints, Pay Particular Attention to The Ending Montage of The First Season.

Kirkman told AV Club, “With the montage, I really wanted to remind the audience of the various strands we have and highlight that everything that happened in the first season counts.”

“Even minute things will play a significant role in the future. I desired to incorporate many more of those pops, but it had become absurd.

“It also suggests that Nolan is off the table, for the time being, thus Mark no longer has a mentor, but the difficulties remain. Now, moving forward, we will witness a totally different Invincible who must figure things out on his own.

“It lays the foundation for the second season and beyond to have a distinct narrative, which is what you want from a program like this. You want each season to have a distinct flavor, atmosphere, and key character development.

Possibly avoid relying too heavily on comics for direction. The job of Kirkman is to surprise these fans as well.

“I am always very aware that one of the comic’s charms is the frequency with which unexpected events occur. I want to keep it as much as possible for those who have read the comic and are now watching the program. Even if you’ve read the comics, by modifying and rearranging things, you still get the impression, “Oh, I didn’t anticipate this” or “Oh, I expected this character would be like this or do this but isn’t.” It incorporates some of the enthusiasm from comics into the program.”