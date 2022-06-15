When Did Jlo and Arod Breakup: Check All the Latest Updates in 2022

After four years together, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits. In a joint statement to Today on April 15, the couple declared the termination of their engagement. “We’ve concluded we’re better as friends and plan to stay that way,” they said. “We’ll continue to collaborate and support one another on our joint ventures and projects. We all want the best for one another and our children. The only other thing we have to say is thank you to everyone who has offered warm words and support out of respect for them.” So, what went wrong, exactly?

While neither Jennifer nor Alex have publicly stated why they broke up, a source close to the couple told E! News that Alex knew the breakup was on the way since Jennifer “hasn’t been happy for long now.” Jennifer and Alex’s relationship has recently been dogged by adultery suspicions, and another insider claims that once Jennifer’s “trust is destroyed, there’s no coming back.” “She’s happy with her decision because she knows ARod will still be in her life, just in a different role,” the person continued.

Jennifer’s buddy also confirmed to People that the singer was the one who called the truce. “She was adamant about it. There are just too many outstanding problems “Added the friend.

Lopez Shares Her First Couple’s Photo on Instagram on April 8, 2017.

Lopez tweets a picture of herself watching a Yankees game in the luxury of her living room, her legs resting on what appears to be Rodriguez’s. It’s been a month since the two were revealed to be dating.

Lopez Starts Uploading Rodriguez on Her Account on April 23, 2017.

Lopez makes a more direct reference to her relationship with the baseball player, this time with a montage of her new beau’s most successful Yankees games.

Lopez and Rodriguez Are Planning a Trip Together.

Lopez documented parts of her Paris “vacation” with Rodriguez on Instagram. In their photos together, the couple appears to be very happy.

This is the couple’s first Valentine’s Day together.

Rodriguez and Lopez both use amusing filters to upload Snapchat videos of themselves together and wish their fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Lopez spoke to Entertainment Tonight earlier that month about how pleased she is in her relationship. “We’re both really happy with where we’re at in our lives right now, both professionally and personally…things seem to be flowing in a really nice way. We both have a lot of affection for one another and a lot of support for one another.”

Lopez Says that She Has No Plans to Marry Anytime Soon.

Lopez explains her current views on marriage in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. (Lopez has had three marriages.) “I believe in marriage and would love to spend the rest of my life with someone who is committed to me. But I’m not putting any pressure on myself right now “she explains. “It’s nice, it’s healthy, and we’re communicating effectively. We have a unique understanding of each other’s lives that few others have.”

Lopez and Rodriguez Are Attending the Met Gala for The Second Time.

With Lopez wearing a crystal-encrusted Balmain gown and Rodriguez in a polished black suit and tie, the couple looks even more lovely together for their second Met Gala appearance.

