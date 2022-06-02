When Did All American Season 4 Come Out: Check All Latest Updates in 2022

On Netflix, there’s no shortage of new and intriguing things to watch. Stranger Things fever has clearly taken hold since six new episodes of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction were released on Netflix earlier this month (we highly suggest the Ryan Reynolds episode). If you’re a fan of The CW, though, you’ll be thrilled to learn that Season 4 of All American is now available on Netflix in the United States!

Season 5 of this renowned fan favourite is set to premiere this autumn on The CW if you haven’t already seen the fourth season (followed by new episodes of All American: Homecoming). Where can you get the fourth season of All American to watch on the internet? Everything you need to know is right here.

The Release Date for The Fourth Season of All American on Netflix Has Been Set.

All American season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, according to Netflix. On its release day, the fourth season will be available on the streaming service at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

The fourth season contains a total of 20 episodes, which is the most ever for an All American season. We urge that you empty your calendar on May 31 so that you may fully immerse yourself in the new season.

What can we anticipate from the fourth season of All American?

By the end of season 3, the drama had picked up substantially, leaving us with a slew of cliffhangers. For Season 4, Hunter Clowdus was elevated to the main cast member. JJ Parker is played by Clowdus.

There are some amazing TVLine observations and some solid Reddit debate threads, but the overall big questions we have moving into season 4 are (spoilers below):

Will Coop be able to stay alive after Mo planned his demise throughout the season?

Is the championship game going to happen? Will it be cancelled following the massive brawl?

Coach Baker will be able to forgive Spencer and Jordan for training behind his back, but will he be able to forgive them?

Will All Americans Be Available on Netflix in Other Countries?

All American is still (and has been since season 1) exclusively available on Netflix in the United States. It was only available on Netflix as part of a large output contract the company has with The CW, although that arrangement only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other series from The CW that were sold globally to Netflix (such as Riverdale) were handled separately.

Given the state of the streaming industry and Warner Bros. Television’s overall foreign strategy, it’s quite improbable that Netflix will licence All American in other territories.

In other All American news, Season 3 featured a backdoor pilot that will lead to a complete spinoff titled All American: Homecoming. We’re still waiting to hear about Homecoming’s streaming home, but it’s looking more doubtful that Netflix will pick it up.

Are you excited for the fourth season of All American to premiere on Netflix? Please let us know in the comments section.

Season 4 Episode Guide for All American

Survival of the Fittest – Episode 1 – October 25, 2021

I Ain’t Going Out Like That – Episode 2 – November 1, 2021

All I Need – Episode 3 – November 8, 2021

November 15, 2021 – Episode 4: A Bird in the Hand

Episode 5: Is It Really That Easy? – November 22, 2021

Show Me a Good Time, Episode 6 – December 6, 2021

Prom Night – December 13, 2021 (Episode 7)

February 21, 2022 – Episode 8: Walk This Way

Got Your Money – Episode 9 – February 28, 2022

6 ‘N the Morning – March 7, 2022 (Episode 10)

Liberation (episode 11) – March 14, 2022

March 21, 2022 – Episode 12: Babies and Fools

Jump on It – Episode 13 – March 28, 2022

The Plot of All American Season 4

You can also watch the teaser here to get a closer peek at what Season 4 of All American has in store.