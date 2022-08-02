Whatsapp Not Working: 9 ways to Troubleshoot when Whats App Is Not Workin

WhatsApp, the most widely used texting program in the world, is a vital tool for many people’s communication. So it can be frustrating if it’s not working for you. Sometimes the cause of a problem is not immediately apparent, so you may need to try many troubleshooting techniques to identify it. Here are the most popular solutions to fix WhatsApp when it stops functioning on your phone with that in mind.

Your Account May Have Been Deactivated by Whats App.

You generally won’t have a problem with this if you use WhatsApp frequently, but if you haven’t used it in a while, you should be aware that the service has the power to deactivate your account after 120 days of inactivity. You must set up a new account if your old one was deleted.

Read More: Oven Cleaning Hacks: 7 Oven-Cleaning Hacks that Don’t Involve Harsh Chemicals

Ensure that Your Wireless Connection Is Stable.

If your phone’s wireless connection isn’t functioning properly, you can have problems accessing and using WhatsApp. Make sure a WiFi or cellular signal is visible in the status bar at the top of the phone’s display, and if you’re still unsure, you might try using another internet-accessing app to make sure the issue isn’t with your connection. A connectivity issue may occasionally be resolved by turning your internet on and off again. To do this, scroll down from the top right of the screen to reveal the Control Center on an iPhone or the Quick Settings menu on an Android device, and then tap the Airplane mode button. Tap it once more to restart your wireless after a brief delay.

How to Remove an Android Application:

On your home screen or in your app drawer, tap and hold the WhatsApp icon.

In the Uninstall section, drag the application.

Activate OK to confirm.

How to Check the Google Play Store for App Updates

Google Play Store should be opened.

In the top right corner, tap the icon for your profile.

Then select Manage apps & device.

Hit the Updates available button.

Select Update or search for WhatsApp and choose Update.

Read More: Watermelon Hacks: Watermelon Hacks for Your Sweetest Summer Ever

How to Look for Updates for Android:

Launch the Settings app.

Enter the system.

Click System update.

To check for updates, select.

If there is anything accessible for your device, the system will let you know. Observe directions.

Relaunch Whats App

You may frequently resolve issues with the WhatsApp app by closing it down and restarting it. Here are the instructions for closing apps on iOS and Android. Restart WhatsApp after it has been closed to determine if the issue has been resolved.

Verify if Whats App Is Unavailable

Generally speaking, WhatsApp is a dependable service, so you rarely have to worry about it going offline. However, there are occasional outages with every internet service. Want to check to make sure WhatsApp is the issue and not you? View the WhatsApp status page at Downdetector to find out if the service is now down. You can use your browser to look up “is WhatsApp down.”

Switch Off Your Phone.

You can restart your iPhone or Android device in a manner similar to restarting the WhatsApp app to see if that resolves the issue. Most Android devices may be turned off by pressing and holding the power button for a few seconds. You can also find the power symbol by pulling the control center down from the top of the screen.

Read More: Zomato Apps: Online Food Delivery how To Create a Zomato-Style Food Delivery App?

Verify that Whats App Is Up To Date.

Make sure that your phone updates all of your apps on a regular basis. However, if you haven’t updated WhatsApp in a while, it’s conceivable that your version has a bug or an incompatibility that prevents it from operating as it should. Here’s how you manually upgrade WhatsApp on Android, and the procedure is the same for iPhone users as well:

1. Open the App Store app first.

2. Tap the Search button in the lower right corner and type “WhatsApp.”

3. Click the Update button if there is an update for the app available. If not, it will state Open, which means you are already up to date.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket