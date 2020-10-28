What’s Wrong With Rebecca On That Is Us?

As it pertains to Rebecca’s identification from the flashforward, That Is Us proceeds to keep people guessing. Although the flashforward never absolutely shows what’s wrong with her, then it is presumed she is suffering from some kind of memory loss because she seems to not understand that Randall is her own son.

In the past four, we all receive a few hints about her identification. After managing memory loss, Rebecca decides to visit a physician. Following a set of evaluations, we finally learn she’s a”moderate cognitive impairment” Although the diagnosis does not exactly show what is wrong with her at the flashforward, an MRI test afterwards confirms she’s showing early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Though founder Dan Fogelman and actress Mandy Moore initially resisted the concept that Rebecca has Alzheimer’s disease, we are almost convinced now they were only trying to throw us off. While Rebecca has difficulty maintaining new memories, she is also recalling events in the remote past (such as her marriage to Jack) in detail, and it can be a indication of this illness. The year five premiere involves another telling hint about her identification. From the event, Rebecca is observed consistently itching her arm. Though she considers its poison ivy, it might really be an indication of Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals who have Alzheimer’s are occasionally called itching and scratch their skin.

It is also possible that the show is establishing a coronavirus narrative for Rebecca especially. Dermatologists have found a frequent symptom among individuals with coronavirus will be skin rashes. The show’s founder Dan Fogelman formerly verified that the series will be handling the coronavirus pandemic”head on” at the upcoming period, therefore it is possible that is where the storyline is going. In any event, we are not prepared!