What’s Wrong with Paul Sinha ? Paul Sinha and Host Bradley Walsh Talk About His Health.

Supriya Kumar “Paul” Sinha is a British quizzer, comedian, physician, and presenter. She was born on May 28, 1970. He has contributed significantly to Radio 4’s writing and musical offerings, and he is one of the six Chasers on the ITV game show The Chase. Paul has been a part of The Chase since 2011, but in the beginning of the year, he was given his own spot on TV Showdown, which was well received by viewers. TV celebrities test their knowledge of what’s on the tube in The Chaser’s own quiz show

Identifying a TV character from a set of cues provided by celebrity guests, identifying a TV character from questions on some of the most talked-about TV moments from recent years, and the dramatic final spotlight round are all challenges the competitors must overcome. Rapper Big Zuu, Olympian Denise Lewis, comedian Katherine Ryan, and MasterChef host Gregg Wallace will all appear with the duo in episode one. However, this article will tell you everything you need to know about the popular quiz.

What Is Paul Sinha’s Age?

Paul, who is 51 years old, was born on May 28, 1970, in Luton, Bedfordshire. Before becoming a licensed physician in the 1990s, he attended Dulwich College and St. George’s Hospital Medical School for his education.

The Chase star has given innumerable performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival throughout the years. He started doing stand-up while working as a young doctor in hospitals in London and King’s Lyn. But Saint or Sinha?, his second solo Edinburgh performance, received an if. comedy nomination in 2006, marked his breakthrough.

Why Is Paul Sinha in Trouble?

Paul Sinha, a star of The Chase, encouraged his audience to “cherish life” while providing an update on his Parkinson’s disease. Two years after noticing a “sudden-onset, frozen right shoulder” as an early indication of the degenerative neurological condition, the comedian and quizzer were given the diagnosis in May 2019.

Who Is Paul Sinha’s Spouse?

Oliver Levy and Paul were united in marriage in late 2019 at the Mayfair Library. In January 2019, the quizmaster proposed to Olly, informing followers on social media at the time: “I proposed today.” Yes, he replied. Thus, a new diet regimen begins.

He originally admitted to being with Olly to his fans on the website GuysLikeU in 2017. The two are unstoppable forces in the world of quizzing, however, it is unknown how they first connected.

Paul Sinha and host Bradley Walsh talk about his health

The Sinnerman responded, “You know me, even if it was my favorite film I wouldn’t know the answer to that question,” after answering the question incorrectly. “You’re not color-blind, are you?” Bradley prompted. “I’m not color-blind, I can see colors,” Paul said. I have trouble picturing colors in my thoughts.

I can picture that wonderful purple tie, but if I had to try to picture what his tie looked like tomorrow, I wouldn’t be able to. Aphantasia, a largely unstudied disorder that involves being unable to visualize images in your mind, may be the ailment Paul is alluding to.

The professional quizzer has been honest about receiving a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis in May 2019 at the age of 49. In a blog post at the time, he wrote that he was first “in shock,” but that now that he has a treatment plan in place, he “feels far more prepared for the new difficulties ahead.”