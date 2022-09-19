What’s Wrong with Janice Long? Which Disease Was She Dealing With?

In a statement, agent Nigel Forsyth confirmed the sad news and said she had a “brief illness” before passing away surrounded by relatives. The precise reason for the radio star’s passing is still a mystery. Keith Chegwin’s sister, Janice, and Paul Berry were married in 2017 after spending a lot of time together and having two kids, Blue, 25, and Fred, 33.

“I’ve lost the love of my life, and I’m going to spend the rest of it half a person,” her husband stated. You couldn’t ask for a woman with more love and loyalty than she has shown me since the day we first met.

Deciding on Janice Long

English radio host Janice was most known for her appearances on the Radio 1 and Radio 2 stations of BBC Radio. The celebrity, who was raised in Liverpool, completed her flight attendant training with Laker Airways before focusing on telesales and insurance.

In 1979, she started working as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside, when her obvious potential as a broadcaster was seen. She soon received her own show On Sunday mornings, Janice hosted Streetlife, a local show where she conducted interviews with Paul Gambaccini and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Before she made her debut with a Saturday-night show in 1982, broadcaster Paul later suggested her to BBC Radio 1. the graph She was then welcomed as the first female presenter of Top of the Pops in 1983, co-presenting the program with John Peel.

After years of service with Crash FM, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Radio 6 Music, Janice came back to co-present the final episode in July 2006. She also hosted the Saturday afternoon slot on Greatest Hits Radio and four nights a week on BBC Radio Wales until her death.

How Is Janice Long Doing Wrong?

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung ailment, was discovered in 2017, and it quickly deteriorated his health. On December 11, 2017, he passed away. He had a 60-year-old age.

Popular Tv Star’s Brother

As the late television presenter and actor Keith Chegwin, who passed away in December 2017, was Janice’s brother, broadcasting ran in the family. According to his family, Keith passed away at the age of 60 after a “long-term fight with a deteriorating lung ailment.”

“We are heartbroken to relay the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term fight with a degenerative lung illness, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” they said in a statement.

How She Died

Although Janice’s exact cause of death is now unknown, individuals close to her have stated that it came after a “brief illness“. It is thought that the BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, and Top of the Pops host passed away as a result of pneumonia, which finally caused multiple organ failures.

Her death was reported to have been unexpected and particularly shocking given that things seemed to be looking well for her. Social media was flooded with condolences for the celebrity as people lamented the passing of the talented presenter.

A “lovely, kind person being an outstanding broadcaster,” according to Janice’s agent Nigel. She was a master storyteller, and her razor-sharp humor never failed to make you howl with laughter.

“She will be leaving behind her two children, who she loved more than anything, and her husband, Paul. Greatest Hits Radio, where Janice worked, released the following statement: “We are deeply grieved to learn about Janice Long’s loss.