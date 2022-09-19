What’s Wrong with Breaking Benjamin? He Had Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome as A Result of His Past Binge Drinking.

Born on March 10, 1978, Benjamin Jackson Burnley IV is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer best known as the lead singer and founding member of the rock group Breaking Benjamin. Burnley has been the group’s lone constant from its start in 1999, acting as its primary songwriter, main vocalist, and guitarist. Burnley has written six studio albums under the moniker Breaking Benjamin since signing with Hollywood Records in 2002, three of which have achieved platinum status and two of which have achieved gold status in the US. Burnley has worked with artists besides Breaking Benjamin, namely Adam Gontier and Red.

Most lately, Burnley’s lyrics have been filled with cryptic, angst-filled themes that “waffle between being mournful and violent.” Burnley occasionally sings with death growls and screams and possesses the range of a dramatic tenor. His voice, according to IGN, is “relatively benign, perfectly clear, and veers between introspective subjectivity and snarling rage.” Burnley creates a heavier vibe in his work by using baritone guitars and drop tunings.

What Is Wrong with Breaking Benjamin’s Lead Singer?

Ben Burnley, the lead singer of Breaking Benjamin, claims that he uses the continuous pain from his undiagnosed disease to motivate him during live performances. Years of joint and muscular agony have plagued him, and despite seeing hundreds of doctors, he claims he has received no relief. Jul 7, 2015

In Breaking Benjamin, Who Left?

And court hearings between frontman Benjamin Burnley and two of the band’s former members about the rights to use their pseudonym having completed with the vocalist winning, the lengthy hiatus of Breaking Benjamin may be coming to an end.

Breaking Benjamin has been around since 1998, and since then, they have achieved success with songs like “So Cold,” “Sooner or Later,” and “I Will Not Bow.” In 2009, their fourth album, “Dear Agony,” reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The current release date for “Shallow Bay: The Best of Breaking Benjamin” on Hollywood Records is August 16.

Over a Song Dispute, the Breaking Benjamin Singer Fires the Band.

The long-standing lineup of the post-grunge band Breaking Benjamin is dissolving after lead vocalist Benjamin Burnley allegedly let guitarist Aaron Fincke and bassist Mark Klepacki go over an unofficial remix of the group’s song “Blow Me Away.”

Burnley dismissed Fincke and Klepaski via email in May, according to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania’s The Citizens’ Voice, after the two allegedly gave their consent for a remixed version of “Blow Me Away” to appear on the band’s upcoming greatest hits album, “Shallow Bay: The Best of Breaking Benjamin.” In order to approve the song’s altered version, the band’s label allegedly bribed Fincke and Klepaski $100,000, according to Burnley, who also alleges that neither he nor the band’s management was informed of the remix.

In a court document submitted last month, Fincke and Klepaski’s attorneys reportedly “contest and absolutely contradict” Burnley’s assertions. According to Brian Caplan, Burnley’s attorney, the singer is asking for $250,000 and exclusive use of the name “Breaking Benjamin,” according to the Associated Press.

According to Caplan, the connection between Mr. Burnley and the other two band members is over. The band will continue, and Mr. Burnley plans to use the name Breaking Benjamin going forward. It simply won’t stay set up the way it was. He is not stepping down.