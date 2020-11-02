What’s Pharrell Curious in Voices of Fire Netflix?

The forthcoming Netflix music show Voices of Fire features Pharrell Williams among its greatest draws, so how did he become involved with this series? As it happens, he is not merely a celebrity guest, but the most important force behind the series even present. It is quite personal for him here’s why.

Pharrell both stars in and produces the series, but that isn’t where his private relationship with it finishes. Another primary figure in the throw, spiritual leader and artist Bishop Ezekiel Williams, is really Pharrell’s uncle, based on The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, it is located in Pharrell’s hometown community of Hampton Roads, Virginia, (from the Virginia Beach area). THR shared Netflix’s description of this series for a search for gifted musicians to”[construct among the world’s most inspirational gospel choirs… Together with the belief that varied backstories may offer their collective voice a much larger significance, ” the bishop and his group will look for folks of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds”

Together with his uncle, Pharrell first declared the news of this show in the Essence Festival in July. Unlike a few of Netflix’s other reality TV programming, even the very first trailer for the show appears to display of a feel-good documentary-style series, as opposed to focusing on cutthroat contest or sensational spins. Rolling Stone noted that the show will probably have six episodes and will launch Nov. 20.

Apart from his musical profession, Pharrell was a producing name supporting several significant projects focused on varied voices — notably Black listeners — within the last couple of decades. He had been an Oscar nominee at 2017 as among the manufacturers of Hidden Bodies and also the historic drama about Black women who broke barriers in NASA. Along with Voices of Fire, Deadline noted that Pharrell is currently in discussions with Netflix to create a musical movie about Juneteenth, together with Black-ish founder Kenya Barris. No additional details relating to this job have been declared at the moment.