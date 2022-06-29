What Was Brittney Griner Carrying that Got Her Detained in Russia?

Since Brittney’s arrest, many have speculated that her arrest was politically motivated.

This has been refuted by a Vladimir Putin official who says Britney is treated no differently than any other Russian or foreigner.

What Was Brittney Giriner Carrying?

When Brittney was found with hash oil (also known as Cannabis Oil), TMZ reported she was carrying the chemical that is outlawed in Russia. At Sheremetyevo Airport, the basketball player was detained.

According to the customs officer present, Brittney was due to fly back to the United States, and a working dog discovered probable narcotic compounds in her luggage during the security check.

Vapes containing “particularly scented liquid” had been discovered by the authorities during the search. They were later found to be made from hash oil, according to CNN’s report.

Arrest Made What Time Period?

On 17 February 2022, Brittney was detained in Russia. The arrest of Britney’s wife, Cherelle Griner, has prompted an outpouring of concern from the public.

On social media, she has been frequently updating her followers about her situation and requesting their prayers.

In Russia, she was a member of the UMMC Ekaterinburg. The squad won the EuroLeague Women’s Championship in 2021 thanks to Brittney’s efforts. The fact that Brittney opted to play abroad during the WNBA offseason was not a surprise, since numerous players do so.

Why Was the June 27 Hearing Canceled?

Five months after Brittney was arrested in Russia, a preliminary hearing was held. Her trial is set to begin on Friday, and her incarceration has been increased from three to six months during this time.

As the trial progresses, she will be held in a secure location. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if found guilty. At the time of Brittney’s initial detention, it was revealed that Russia and the United States were in talks to bring her home.

However, there have been no more announcements on this subject as of yet.

