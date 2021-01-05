What took place to Charles Ingram right after Who Wishes to Be a Millionaire?’

Married few Charles and Diana Ingram grew to become the topic of national obsession many thanks to their appearance on ITV sport-exhibit Who Wishes To Be A Millionaire?.

Diana and her brother Adrian had presently appeared on the present, scooping a amazing £30,000 each individual all through their respective stints.

But it was Charles – a key in the British army – who grew to become a person of the exceptional contestants to scoop the £1 million jackpot.

But items weren’t as they seemed. The episode in which Charles gained was pulled from the air and he was arrested in excess of suspicions that he cheated his way to his winnings, many thanks to very well-timed coughs from crops in the studio audience pointing him to the right respond to.

But what was Charles charged with, and what is he doing right now?

What were being Charles and Diana Ingram charged with?

Each Charles and Diana had been arrested and set on trial for the dishonest claims, together with meant co-conspirator Tecwen Whittok.

They were each located guilty on one single depend of procuring the execution of a precious stability by deception and supplied suspended jail sentences of almost two many years.

They also experienced to pay hefty authorized expenses, with the pair coughing up £115,000.

In which are Charles and Diana Ingram today?

For a when, the pair courted fame, with appearances on many fact reveals including Movie star Wife Swap, Hell’s Kitchen area, Celeb Poker Club and Anxiety Element British isles.

They were being past witnessed on our screens in 2006, in which they took part in a celebrity couples edition of The Weakest Link.

Now, the pair are living in Bathtub, in which Diana can make and sells her very own jewellery in nearby current market stalls and around the net.

According to Diana’s internet site, the products are ‘fashioned employing Murano glass beads, Swarovski crystals, seawater and freshwater pearls or crystals and other semi-cherished gemstones in the most gorgeous kinds.’

At their 2003 trail, the Ingrams pleaded not responsible to the charge of procuring the execution of a beneficial security by deception.

The few would afterwards charm their court fines, with Charles’ attraction remaining denied but his wife’s authorized as she was dominated to have no fiscal independence.

