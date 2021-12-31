What to Expect from One Piece in 2022?

As we wrap up another fabulous year of one of the longest-running manga series One Piece, we can’t wait for the series to progress and produce another exhilarating part in 2022. One Piece saw many highs in 2021 with Luffy’s progress that truly defined him as one of the emperors of the sea.

While 2021 had some great moments to shine for our heroes, 2022 will provide them even better platform to portray their strengths. These rookies of the old days have now become fully-fledged pirates and they’ve embarked on the mission to challenge the greatest forces in the world. Let’s discuss what will happen in One Piece in 2022.

What to Expect in One Piece in 2022

The defeat of Kaido and the Liberation of Wano

Luffy has been fighting Kaido for one year now and in 2022, the strongest creature in the world will taste defeat. He has exhausted all his weaponry and he’s on his last stand. Kaido has fought numerous opponents already and with the current scenario, it seems like he will be defeated shortly.

Whether you like him or not, you have to appreciate Kaido for his power and skills. He first faced off against all Scabbards, took on their attacks, and brought them to their knees. Later on, he fought 5 supernovas and yet still managed to stand on his foot. Despite all those attacks, Kaido still hasn’t lost yet.

However, this will now change in 2022 when Luffy defeats him. Right now, Luffy can coat his attacks in CoC, but it will take more than that to defeat the beast. Who knows, maybe we will get to see gear 5 from Luffy or even the awakening of the devil’s fruit. In any case, it’s pretty much confirmed that Kaido is falling in 2022.

Aftermath of Wano

Even if Wano gets liberated, it won’t sigh relief to the Strawhats and their allies. The ships from World Government are on the way already and we don’t know what they’re trying to achieve in Wano. More than likely, they would want to seize the country from the clutches of the emperor after he falls.

Strawhats after the fight with Beast Pirates will be tired and won’t have any strength to fight. So it will be difficult to assess where the situation will lead to. If the government manages to take Wano under their wings, all the effort by pirates and samurais would be pointless.

We speculate that Strawhats will receive some external help to deal with the forces of the government. One such possibility is from Big Mom Pirates who are already on their way. Secondly, Red Hair Pirates may give a surprise visit since Oda had mentioned that certain someone with Red Hair will be making a move.

Oda's message for One Piece Manga from Jump Festa 2022 pic.twitter.com/e6PTyDD3m7 — Luffy Gang (@TheLuffyGang) December 31, 2021

More on One Piece

While Luffy and his crew are carving history by fighting the strongest of the people, we may get some more exposition on the treasure One Piece. From the hints and clues we’ve got so far, it seems to contain some piece know information that government doesn’t want the world to know.

It is likely a story written by JoyBoy and his message to the people of the new era about the atrocities the World Government has committed and how they can free the world from their clutches. While it’s mostly vague, this is the most probable conclusion we can draw from what we’ve seen so far.

There are also some other mysterious characters like Sun God Nika and Xebec that we don’t know much of. However, that will also change in 2022 as we get more flashbacks and backstories of different characters. We will see a Kaido flashback which will give us an idea of his history and associations.

It is also possible that we will learn more about Rocks Pirates and what happened in the God Valley. There are so many mysteries connected to their pirate group and as we unravel them, the picture about One Piece will become more clear.

What are you expecting from One Piece in 2022? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media. One Piece is available to read on Viz media.