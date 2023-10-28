Since it allows you to connect to the devices, the Alexa Fire TV remote is quite helpful. Because it is so little, there is a potential that you will misplace it. You won’t be able to view your favorite movies and TV shows on the Fire TV with the remote. Fortunately, there are methods for using the Fire TV Stick TV without a remote control. You will be able to access anything without a remote by trying these hacks.

What To Do When You Lose FireStick Remote?

Amazon Fire TV App

Installing the Amazon Fire TV app on your smartphone is the first thing you can attempt. You may use the software to turn your smartphone into a Fire TV controller. It can be downloaded for free and works with both iOS and Android smartphones. The procedures to use the Amazon Fire TV App are as follows.

Step 1: Search for the software by going to the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: On your device, download the app.

Step 3: Provide the information on your Amazon account.

Step 4: The TV will be detected by your smartphone. The 4-digit code on your smartphone that is displayed on the TV screen must be entered.

Your smartphone and Fire TV need to be on the same network in order to use the app. You can manage anything by doing this because the app’s UI is comparable to the Fire TV controller.

Amazon Fire TV App without Wi-Fi

There may be times when you wish to use the app but are away from your residence. Easily accomplish that by configuring a WiFi hotspot. But this approach calls for the use of two smartphones. You will set up WiFi on one of the cell phones and use the other to use the app. These are the actions you may take to get the required parameters.

Step 1: On your smartphone, navigate to Settings and create a WiFi hotspot.

Step 2: Select Network and then WiFi.

Step 3: Click or tap “Tethering and hotspot.”

Step 4: Choose “Wifi Hotspot.”

Step 5: Rename the hotspot using the WiFi network that was previously connected to your Fire TV. Additionally, you will need to use the same password that you used on the old network.

Step 6: Turn on your TV and activate the WiFi hotspot. The new hotspot will instantly establish a connection with your TV.

Step 7: Using the same WiFi hotspot, install the Amazon Fire TV app on the other phone.

Step 8: To log in, enter your Amazon credentials.

Step 9: Your TV will be connected and scanned. Entering the code that is displayed on the TV is required.

Alexa For Remotely Operate Fire TV

You can operate your Fire TV even with a speaker that has Alexa built in. To get started, simply say, “Alexa, play A on my Fire TV.” Alexa will follow your directions and carry out all of your tasks. The Fire TV and Alexa speaker need to be connected to the same WiFi network, though.

Use TV Remote

The fact that you can use the Fire TV Stick using your TV remote may amuse you. Nevertheless, only TVs with the HDMI-CEC function may utilize this feature. This function makes it possible to link many HDMI devices together for convenient communication.

Your TV uses the HDMI-CEC protocol to deliver the command when you push the remote. Once more, you can only use your standard TV remote for basic operations and it won’t support all the capabilities.

Use Keyboard & Mouse

All of the techniques would need a TV remote, an extra smartphone, and WiFi access. Use your computer’s keyboard and mouse if you are unable to access any of these. Fortunately, the Fire TV supports both wired and wireless keyboards and mice. You will need to purchase a micro USB splitter in order to utilize your keyboard and mouse as your Fire TV remote because Fire TV sticks only have one micro USB connector.

Buy New Remote

Getting a functional Fire TV remote is your only option if you don’t want to utilize any other devices. It is possible to utilize a first-generation Alexa voice remote control with Fire TV devices. The remote is very compatible and reasonably priced. You’ll discover more affordable choices as well.

Conclusion

You may browse the Fire TV using your Fire TV Stick controller. You can use any of the aforementioned tricks to take control of your Fire TV even if you do lose one. You may use the app in the same way as the official remote.

Even when you are not at home, you can still do it. Using the TV remote or the keyboard and mouse on your PC are your other alternatives. Lastly, you have the option to purchase a new remote control.