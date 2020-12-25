What time is the Queen’s speech and where can you check out it?

Merry Christmas to anyone celebrating today – whether you had been up at the crack of dawn to tear into your offers or you have just started off on the Christmas foodstuff, now is entire of traditions.

And just one tradition that has spanned a long time is tuning in as the monarch addresses the country.

The very first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by George V in 1932 and Queen Elizabeth II’s first information was in 1952, right after the loss of life of George VI.

Since 1957, the Xmas broadcast has been televised on Christmas Day, and a lot of tune in just about every yr to listen to the Queen replicate on latest troubles and considerations.

Regardless of Covid-19 forcing the royals to commit Xmas a bit in another way this yr, the Queen’s concept will nevertheless be televised.

When is the Queen’s speech and how can you view it?

When is the Queen’s speech?

The Queen’s Xmas Working day speech is on at the exact time every year – 3pm on December 25.

It is not a reside broadcast, and the Queen normally data the concept in the months previous Xmas.

What channel is the Queen’s speech?

You can watch the Queen’s message on BBC A person, ITV and Sky Information.

You can also listen to the information broadcast on the radio, airing on BBC Radio Four.

The Xmas message will also be shown live on the Royals’ YouTube channel, Facebook and accessible as a podcast.

If you have an Amazon Echo product, you can also listen to the Queen’s concept on that from 3pm, only say ‘Alex, play the Queen’s Xmas concept.’

