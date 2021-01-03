What time is the Fantastic New Calendar year Bake Off on and who is hosting it?

The Excellent British Bake Off is back for one more festive episode this evening, taking us again inside of the tent for a New Year particular.

There’ll be familiar faces together for the journey, with contestants from years long gone by returning just one more time to bake for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

It arrives right after the demonstrate brought us a Christmas take care of on December 24, with James Hillery from 2017, Ruby Bhogal from 2018 and Jamie Finn and Rosie Brandreth-Poynter from the 2019 collection competing – with Alexandra Burke also halting by to give a distinctive functionality of Silent Night time.

There’s a entire lot extra in keep tonight. Here’s every thing you require to know.

What time is the Good New Yr Bake Off on and who is web hosting it?

The Wonderful New Calendar year Bake Off airs tonight (Sunday January 3) at 7.45pm on Channel 4.

Tom Allen, who hosts Bake Off: The Experts, did a great occupation of internet hosting the Christmas specific, but Noel Fielding is back within the tent for tonight’s clearly show.

The comedian skipped the very first distinctive for the reason that he was on paternity leave subsequent the start of his next child. He’ll rejoin Matt Lucas tonight to host the festive competition.

The pair will be joined by Pru, Paul and a host of stars from preceding decades of the levels of competition.

Helena Garcia and Henry Hen from the 2019 sequence will be having portion, alongside 2014 winner Nancy Birtwhistle and 2018 winner Rahul Mandal.

There’ll also be a New Calendar year sing song taking put, with the bakers joining Matt and Noel for a knees-up close to the piano immediately after baking.

Far more: The Wonderful British Bake Off



The Wonderful British Bake Off is accessible on Channel 4 On Need.

Acquired a story?

If you have obtained a celeb tale, movie or pictures get in contact with the Metro.co.uk entertainment staff by emailing us [email protected] isles, contacting 020 3615 2145 or by traveling to our Submit Stuff web site – we’d enjoy to listen to from you.

A lot more : Great British Bake Off’s Laura Adlington suggests the despise she acquired on line created her truly feel as however she’d ‘murdered someone’

Much more : Wonderful British Bake Off crowns Rosie Brandreth-Poynter Christmas champ after amazing roast turkey illusion cake