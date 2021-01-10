What time is kick-off, what Television channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

Why, it truly is the FA Cup 3rd-spherical tie between Maritime and Spurs.

When is it?

Sunday January 10, 2021.

What time is kick-off?

The match at Rossett Park will get less than way at 5pm (GMT).

What Tv set channel is it on?

The sport will be broadcast dwell on BBC 1, or alternatively if you do not personal a Tv license, you can legally follow all of the action with Telegraph Activity. Simply bookmark this site and return on Sunday afternoon.

What is the crew news?

Marine are waiting nervously on the final results of their second round of coronavirus screening to determine irrespective of whether their FA Cup 3rd-spherical tie with Tottenham can go in advance.

The Northern Leading League North West Division facet arrived by means of a to start with spherical unscathed and will receive effects of their second batch of exams by Saturday early morning.

Boss Neil Youthful has promised the players that have been included in their historic run to what is the largest mismatch in FA Cup heritage the probability to participate in towards Spurs.

But they are brief of match practise, acquiring not performed because December 26 because of to the suspension of their league.

Tottenham could have Gareth Bale again as Jose Mourinho claims to go robust.

There are 161 places concerning the two sides in the soccer ladder, but Bale could be included just after a latest calf personal injury.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) proceeds to miss out when Erik Lamela could be associated just after a period of self-isolation.

Mourinho has mentioned out of 20 players, only one particular from the beneath-18s will be generating the trip to Crosby.

What have we claimed about the clubs?

When Marine drew Spurs in the 3rd round, I right away thought of followers like Mr Lenton and how this is a reward for a lifetime’s devotion — a “labour of love”, as the guy himself puts it.

This tie has an apparent personal link for me. Marine are my local workforce, dependent a few of miles from my childhood property in Bootle, and now a brief wander from my house in Crosby.

The believed of Jose Mourinho going through the club named soon after the pub a few hundred yards down the road appeals to each lover with football stitched into their soul.

Rossett Park Stadium is a extensive way from the glittering arena Spurs contact home. The initial problem will be getting their luxurious mentor down very small, cramped College or university Highway to get anywhere in close proximity to the floor, enable by itself park it when they’re there then, the players will have to get improved in a purpose suite — hastily transformed into a dressing home — before likely out to perform on a pitch which, when I past visited in December, was additional mud than grass.

Non-shelling out spectators ordinarily cram into the again gardens guiding the managers’ dug-outs, which may possibly require social-distancing police to be alert on Sunday.

What are the odds?

Marine to get: 30/1

Attract: 25/1

Tottenham Hotspur to gain: 1/40

What is our prediction?

Tricky to see anything other than a acquire for the Premier League club. Sorry Maritime, but we are predicting a heavy defeat: Maritime Tottenham Hotspur 7 (7).