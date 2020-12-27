What time is kick-off today, what Television set channel is it on and what is our prediction?

West Brom skipper Jake Livermore starts a 3-match suspension adhering to the midfielder’s purple card in the 3- defeat to Aston Villa, Albion’s first game underneath new manager Sam Allardyce.

Matheus Pereira is again offered right after finishing a a few-video game ban of his individual.

Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Sam Field and Hal Robson-Kanu keep on being sidelined.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Shaqiri, Keita, Minamino, Origi.

Provisional West Brom squad: Johnstone, Button, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Phillips, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Sawyers, Robinson, Austin, Grant, Edwards.

PA

What have we mentioned about the golf equipment?

Jamie Carragher’s most recent column is on Mohamed Salah – and why he really should continue to be at Liverpool.

He writes here:

Liverpool are in a various spot in 2020 to when Suarez, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso moved from Anfield to Spain. They remaining for footballing reasons. No-a person leaving Liverpool these days can say they will improve their prospects of profitable trophies. Philippe Coutinho’s practical experience at the Nou Camp tells us that.Liverpool can dominate in England and Europe – or absolutely obstacle for the Leading League and Champions League – every time Klopp is in charge. Health and fitness allowing, Salah is certain to rating about 200 targets and continue on to crack records if he stays on Merseyside for his primary decades.

What are the odds?

Liverpool 1/10

Draw 17/2

West Brom 22/1

What is actually our prediction?

Not even a new manager bounce can surely help bridge the gap in between both sides. Liverpool to get their festive agenda off to a flier at Anfield. Liverpool 4 West Brom .