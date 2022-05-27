What Time Does Season 4 of Stranger Things: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates

Stranger Things season 4 is finally here, after nearly three years of anticipation. The highly awaited return of Netflix’s most popular series promises to be the darkest and scariest ever, and we only have a few hours to find out whether that’s true! Get off social media until you’ve finished watching all seven episodes of season 4 volume 1 because we’re confident the new season will be all the rage.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 will be released on Friday, May 27, but when will it be released? You may start marathoning the new season at different times depending on where you are in the world. If you live in the Philippines, we have the solution you’re looking for.

When Will the Fourth Season of Stranger Things Premiere on Netflix?

As a result, Netflix has removed another Ozark. Stranger Things season 4 will premiere at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST on Friday, May 27, 2022, the first of two release dates. The first seven episodes are included in this batch.

Volume 2, including two episodes, will be released on July 1, 2022.

Netflix Geeked Week takes place between those dates, from June 6 to 10, and promises more details, teasers, and Stranger Things season 4 previews. By the way, we just got the Netflix Geeked Week schedule, which includes one whole day devoted to Stranger Things 4.

We’ll receive the “official aftershow” for ST4 Vol. 1 on this momentous day, as well as something that sounds like a select cast playing Dungeons & Dragons together.

The release date and timing for Stranger Things 4 have been set.

Please be very careful with the spoilers! ⚠️📺💡 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/5wn06200op — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 27, 2022

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 27 at 12:30 pm IST / 12 am PT, and will consist of the first seven episodes of season 4.

On July 1, the last two — which make up Volume 2 — will be released roughly five weeks later.

4th season of Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 has seven episodes, as previously stated.

The Volume 2 episodes, according to Ross Duffer and producer Shawn Levy, are lengthier than the Ryan Reynolds films Free Guy and The Adam Project, both directed by Levy, which had runtimes of 115 minutes and 106 minutes, respectively.

The Cast of Stranger Things 4

Brown reprises her role as Eleven/ Jane Hopper, a fan favorite. In Stranger Things season 3, we saw her lose her psychokinetic and telepathic skills, but we didn’t really receive an explanation for it. This time, one is likely to learn more about her past.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown hinted at this: “The key aspect, and the theme of this plot, is it’s the beginning of the end.” We need to delve into [Eleven’s] origins and how she grew to be who she is with the people around her, as well as how she gained autonomy and developed into this lady on her own. So this season’s plot delves deep into that.”

Winona Ryder portrays her adoptive mother Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard portrays her boyfriend Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp portrays his best friend Will Byers, David Harbour portrays former Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, and Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin portrays Mike and Will’s friends Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, respectively, in Stranger Things 4.

What Happens in The Fourth Season of Stranger Things?

Stranger Things 4 is intended to explore four separate tales in multiple settings, based on the teasers and trailers we’ve seen thus far.

Dustin, Steve, Robin, Lucas, Max, Nancy, and Erica form a team in Hawkins to investigate the spooky goings-on in town related to the Creel House. Eddie Munson, a new character, joins them, and they eventually wind up in the Upside Down.

There appear to be two narratives at work in California. One involving Eleven and Dr. Owens likely centered on her regaining her powers, and the other features Mike, Will, Jonathan, and new character Argyle, who become entangled in the threat at the Byers’ new home.

Finally, there’s the Russia plotline, which involves Hopper, who is presently imprisoned in a Soviet jail, and Joyce and Murray, who appear to be on their way to rescue him.

With everyone so dispersed and coping with separate dangers, it’s uncertain how (or even if) they’ll all meet again at the conclusion of the season… we’ll just have to wait and see!