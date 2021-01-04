What the papers say – January 4

A range of stories relating to Covid-19 guide the papers on the 1st performing working day of 2021, from the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to harsher restrictions.

warning of a 3rd countrywide lockdown issued by Boris Johnson qualified prospects The Situations, with the Prime Minister speaking of “very difficult” weeks and months forward.

The Day by day Telegraph carries a comparable story, writing that shielding and college closures could previous further than Easter.

The i claims “tougher Covid rules” are in the offing, when The Unbiased claims Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has identified as on Mr Johnson to introduce a 3rd lockdown within just 24 hrs.

The Guardian talks about a “schools crisis”, with neighborhood authorities wanting to delay university openings due to climbing coronavirus an infection charges.

The Each day Mirror carries a related tale under the headline “Class Chaos”, a story which also qualified prospects the Daily Star, although the Economical Periods states the options to reopen primary schools in England is in “disarray”.

And Metro‘s headline plays on the prospect of harsher limits with the headline “Happy New Tier”.

The new vaccination programme can make headlines in the Daily Convey with six NHS trusts starting to deploy the Oxford jab.

And the Everyday Mail states hundreds of thousands of individuals are living in “fire-trap homes”, incorporating ministers have “buried their heads in the sand” just after Grenfell.

