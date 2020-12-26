What the papers say – December 26

The conclusion of a Brexit offer on Xmas Eve and the Queen’s Xmas concept are among the the stories producing headlines on Boxing Day.

The Occasions covers the accord struck among the British isles and European Union which will make it possible for the two parties to love a “special relationship”, according to Brexiteer cupboard minister Michael Gove.

When The Each day Telegraph writes Key Minister Boris Johnson has named on Brexiteers to back again his offer.

The Each day Mail writes the overall economy will bounce back again in 2021 many thanks, in section, to the new deal, while the Every day Convey qualified prospects with Mr Johnson’s perspective the country is heading into a “golden age”.

Brexit also characteristics in the Independent which claims there’s a “race” to sign off on the offer just before the December 31 deadline, although a similar tale sales opportunities the i.

The Sun states the Queen “warmed the hearts of Covid-weary Brits” with her speech on Xmas Working day.

And the Day-to-day Mirror also writes about the Queen’s “message of hope”.

The Guardian leads with drug trials which could prevent an individual who has been exposed to coronavirus from producing the virus.

And the Day-to-day Star features Storm Bella which is established to “batter Britain” with 70mph winds.

