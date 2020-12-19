What the papers say – December 19

The lingering prospect of a 3rd national lockdown in the United kingdom sales opportunities numerous of Saturday’s papers, whilst developments on another Covid-19 vaccine, Brexit and Strictly also element on the fronts.

he Everyday Mail writes ministers are drawing up a new Tier Four as a way of keeping away from a 3rd national lockdown as the paper studies on alarm over a “deadly surge in virus cases”.

The Daily Mirror states Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not dominated out “new 12 months countrywide curbs” as the R-number has achieved among 1.1 and 1.2, although the i says a third lockdown “looms throughout UK”.

The Situations suggests proposals for dwelling testing kits, said to be important to stay away from a third nationwide lockdown, have been blocked by the regulator immediately after it viewed as they are not correct when self-administered.

Although The Guardian writes strategies to mass test secondary school pupils are “in disarray” following unions explained it was “inoperable for most schools and colleges”.

Approval for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should come ahead of January, experiences The Daily Telegraph.

And the Independent states London will operate out of medical center beds by January 5 right after a rise in Covid-19 circumstances in the capital.

Somewhere else, the FT Weekend writes French customs officers will be deployed on to Eurostar at the stop of the Brexit changeover time period to check items getting into the EU.

The Sun says the Duchess of Cornwall is to seem at the Strictly Appear Dancing finale just after voting just about every week in the Television set present.

The Everyday Convey says this year’s Queen’s Speech will be “kept less than wraps” to make a “dramatic impact” on the country.

And the Daily Star prospects on its campaign to make 2021 the year of the mullet.

