What the papers say – December 18

England dealing with one more lockdown and Brexit talks getting bogged down dominate the papers, along with controversy bordering a senior Conservative.

he Day-to-day Mail suggests the country is on the verge of “the bleakest midwinter” because of to the impending tightening of limitations to struggle the unfold of Covid.

Southern hotspots in particular encounter the danger of a new lockdown, The Periods experiences, amid fears London commuters are driving up a new wave of infections.

The i states “millions more” will be “trapped” in the toughest tier restrictions in the south and the east of England.

And the Day by day Mirror calls the coming shifts in pandemic-linked measures “Tiers just before bedlam”.

Meanwhile, Brexit trade talks have turn into bogged down all over again, this time in a dispute more than state help, in accordance to the Financial Instances.

The Everyday Specific states Boris Johnson and the EU remain “poles apart” in their negotiations.

And The Daily Telegraph states the Key Minister has urged the EU to get the ultimate techniques on fishing and condition aid to shut the deal, when also reporting a 3rd lockdown is looming for England right after Xmas.

The Guardian sales opportunities on a lack of clinic beds amid the pandemic, even though also reporting Ms Truss, the ladies and equalities minister, has been caught up in a race and gender row.

The Impartial experiences on Ms Truss and her Thursday speech on equality, stating she has been “condemned for belittling racial injustice”.

Metro carries a tale on the plight of health care employees amid the coronavirus crisis, with 39% of Britain’s nurses stating they had skipped meals simply because they are so improperly compensated.

The Sun splashes on Sir Paul McCartney’s strategies to be vaccinated against Covid, riffing on a Beatles hit with a headline of “Get Vacc”.

And the Each day Star leads on a coming “hair crime apocalypse”, with studies the mullet is earning a comeback.

https://twitter.com/TimesPictures/standing/133970214565074124

PA