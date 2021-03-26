What the best growing-up songs?

Getting older sucks, but musicians have perfectly captured the road to adulthood. Some have reflected the youth gone by, and others have documented feelings of 1st love, dreaming about something, escaping hometown, etc. There are many songs about growing up which can listen all the year through.

Growing up songs –

Patience – is a song by the Australian psychedelic music project Tame Impala. On March 22, 2019, through Modular recording, it was released as a single. It was produced and written by Kevin Parker.

Alright – it is a song by British alternative rock band Supergrass. It was released on July 3, 1995, with Time as a double-A-side single, from their debut album I Should Coco. It is the band’s fifth single. Clueless 1995 movie soundtrack had this song which made it super hit.

Jack & Diane – is a song performed and written by John Mellencamp (American singer-songwriter). The song was released as the 2nd single from the 1982 album American Fool. It is one of the most successful hit singles of John. The song at number one on Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

When You’re Young – was released as the 8th single released by the Jam on August 17, 1979. In the UK Single chat, it was at number 17.

Bags – is a song recorded by American singer-songwriter Clairo. On May 24, 2019, Fader Label from her debut studio album Immunity released it as the first single. In the song, drums are played by Danielle Haim and were produced by Clairo and Rostam Batmanglij. In 2019, it got 20 million streams.

Give Yourself a Try – is a song from their third studio album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018), by English band “the 1975”. The band members wrote the song Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy while Daniel and Healy handled the production. On May 31, 2018, the song was released by Polydor Records, Dirty Hit, as the lead single from the album.

In Between Days – is a song by the English rock band The Cure. The song was released in July 1985 and as the 1st single from the band’s 6th album, The Head on the Door. The song was an international success.