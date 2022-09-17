What is Wrong with Jennifer Ilgauskas? Legendary Clevelander Zydrunas Ilgauskas Passes Away at Age 50

One of Ohio’s most well-known and recognizable individuals, Jennifer Ilgauskas owned several healthcare businesses in the region. She died at the age of 50. Jennifer was an unfathomable supporter of organizations and a philanthropist of the highest caliber.

The world was undoubtedly shocked by Jennifer Ilgauska’s passing, and her family, friends, and other relatives are devastated. She was reportedly fatally afflicted by a number of health issues, and as a result, stories suggest that her death was caused by a cruel twist of fate. She was Zydrunas’ adored and delicate wife and the unwaveringly devoted mother of their two children.

Bio of Jennifer Ilgauskas

On October 24, 1972, Jennifer Ilgauskas was born in Florida, America. She had many business enterprises and was a fiercely brilliant independent businesswoman. She was well-known for being the spouse of the amazing and outspoken basketball player Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Deividas and Povilas, her two children, are hers.

What Caused Jennifer Ilgauska’s Death?

Jennifer Ilgauskas passed away after being identified as having fatal health consequences from her illness, which caused her demise.

According to certain newspapers, Jennifer Ilgauskas passed away due to complications from her cancer. At the age of 50, she passed away on September 11, 2022. Ngnews247.com

Are There Kids Between Jennifer and Zydrunas Ilgauskas?

Deividas and Povilas, the couple’s two boys, were adopted from Kaunas, Lithuania, in 2008. The boys were adopted from the orphanage when they were four and five years old and were orphaned brothers.

Zydrunas said to ESPN in 2009, “I’m not sleeping as much, but I’m loving the Hell out of it.” “It’s been great fun. Even though there were times when it was difficult, overall it was a wonderful experience. We now have a large family.

“Right Now, I’m in A Happy Part of My Life. the Kids Have Really Completed Our Family.”

Two years after Jennifer gave birth to boy and girl stillborn twins while only five months pregnant, Zydrunas and Jennifer adopted their sons.

When Zydrunas returned from missing four NBA games to deal with the loss of their children, he said in a pre-game press conference: “Obviously, I simply had to take some time for myself to take care of things.” It was the hardest thing he had ever gone through, he claimed, adding, “It puts life in perspective.”

After adopting Deividas and Povilas, the couple experienced a renewed sense of excitement in parenting. They invested time in helping the boys learn to speak English and grew closer as a family.

Jennifer Ilgauskas Passed Away When?

Jennifer passed away on September 11, 2022, according to Lakewood’s Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Home and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Home.

The relatives and friends that wrote the obituary wrote the following: “Jennifer had a constant desire to advance and ideas for improvement. She genuinely enjoyed her career, and she was a role model for others.

“She had a great deal of compassion for everyone she worked with, and she always had the door open to anyone who needed to talk. She was very giving with her time, money, and advice.” She is survived by their two sons and Zydrunas, who hasn’t spoken out about her passing yet.