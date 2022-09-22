What Is Wrong with Vince Gill? After Amy Grant, His Wife, Underwent Surgery After a Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant’s status has been updated by their husband Vince Gill following her cycling accident in late July. The Country Music Hall of Famer informed the packed house on Wednesday (Aug. 4) that Grant is “doing OK” and revealed a few additional details about Grant’s accident in Music City during the opening of his four-night stay at The Ryman in Downtown Nashville.

Amy, my wife, is doing well, according to Gill (per CMT). Then he said, “Thank God she was wearing a helmet because [my wife Amy] had a bicycle mishap last Wednesday over in Percy Warner Park.” Grant was “knocked unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes,” according to Gill.

Overview of Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s Relationship

When Grant penned and performed the song “Cry a River,” which is about unreachable love, she was still married to her first husband. It was about “a moment when you connect with someone and all the pistons fire, and then you go, ‘Gosh the course of my life does not go down that road,'” she admitted, according to ABC News.

Some listeners believed that Gill provided the song’s inspiration. Tabloids falsely claimed that Gill and her friend Reba McEntire were having an extramarital relationship. Although Grant later admitted that “Cry a River” was about Gill, the vocalists first denied that the obscene rumors were accurate.

Grant claimed that Gill experienced a crisis of faith in coming to terms with what her heart needed after her marriage to him ended. Despite always wanting to stay married, she divorced her first spouse. In 1999, they got divorced.

When Gill and Grant got married in 2000, they had been acquaintances for ten years. Grant remarked, “I got lost on this road and just took what I thought was an arbitrary turn and I found the area that I belonged. That is the truly lovely aspect of life, in my opinion.

How Did Amy Grant Fare? in June 2020, She Underwent Open Heart Surgery.

The singer of “Every Heartbeat” suffered from partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a congenital abnormality in which the veins supplying blood to the heart enters the right atrium rather than the left. This implies that the heart receives oxygen-rich blood back, which may cause the heart to enlarge.

According to UCHealth, this may result in pulmonary hypertension and arrhythmia. PAPER can cause shortness of breath and inadequate oxygenation of the blood circulating throughout the body, even though many PAPVR sufferers show no symptoms

Amy’s issue has been present since birth, but it doesn’t appear that it became a problem until June 2020, when she was required to have “an unforeseen open-heart surgery” to fix the problem. Fortunately, Amy recovered, which she calls “miraculous.”

The Artist Attributed Her Recovery to The Prayers She Received from Her Fans.

She said, “I feel like I’ve been given a second opportunity.” The gift of appreciation, delight for the gift of each other, and joy for music have just come into focus thanks to a chaotic kaleidoscope that began 30 years ago, the author says. Both Amy Grant and Vince Gill are still active performers.

As previously stated, Gill has resumed live performances after calling off her tour in 2020 due to the pandemic. Grant is on the road as well, and in December the couple will co-host “Christmas at the Ryman” in Nashville. For them, it’s a festive custom.

Grant’s early 1990s pop smash “Baby Baby” is undoubtedly his most well-known song, but he now mostly focuses on writing contemporary Christian music. She is also one of the five honorees for the 2022 Kennedy Center Awards, which she will receive in December.

In February 2020—Heart Health Awareness Month—Amy became the first person to publicly disclose having a heart ailment. Although she claimed to be fully symptom-free at the time, it seems that either altered or she experienced another issue that necessitated surgical intervention.

While Amy was temporarily sidelined following the procedure, the singer provided an update on her health a year later. She admitted that she felt “great” on Good Morning America in February 2021.

“I simply got the impression that this year will be the best one ever. I adore it “On the program, she stated. She sang “Every Heartbeat” as part of the program to promote heart health, particularly in women, and to motivate them not to “put their health on the back burner.”