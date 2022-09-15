What Is Wrong with Trump? Are There Neurological Issues with Donald Trump?

Donald John Trump, an American politician, media figure, and businessman, was the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He was born on June 14, 1946. In 1968, Trump earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. In 1971, he took over as president of the real estate firm owned by his father, Fred Trump, and changed its name to The Trump Organization. Building and remodeling skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses were part of Trump’s business expansion.

Later, he began side businesses, primarily by licensing his name. He co-produced and served as host of the reality television program The Apprentice from 2004 until 2015. More than 4,000 state and federal court cases involving Trump and his companies have been filed, including six bankruptcies.

Early Years

Donald John Trump, the son of millionaire low-income real estate tycoon Fred Trump, was born on June 14, 1946. Home sales and construction were Fred Trump’s and Elizabeth’s first careers. The business, which was established in 1927 as Elizabeth Trump & Son, constructs a sizable number of single-family homes in Queens. The business expanded to own and manage more than 27,000 rental properties along the East Coast, primarily in the boroughs that surround New York City.

Donald briefly attended the Forest Hills Kew-Forest School before being enrolled at the New York Military Academy when he was 13 years old. He studied at Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance, where he earned a degree in economics in 1968.

Following his college graduation, Donald moved back to New York and started working for his father’s business, which would later become known as The Trump Organization. The Trump family made a fortune in the 1970s by owning and leasing middle- and lower-class residences in the boroughs that border New York City, including Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Donald Trump was technically a millionaire on paper in 1954 when he was only 8 years old thanks to shares in his father’s business that were set aside for each child at different ages.

Read M0re: What Is Wrong with Mark Richt: The Revelation by Hall of Famer Richt Highlights Parkinson’s Illness

What Is the Wealth of Donald Trump?



American politician, developer, author, and television personality Donald Trump also works in real estate. Donald Trump has a $2 billion net worth as of this writing. Donald was best known before he was elected president of the United States for owning The Trump Organization, a real estate and licencing conglomerate.

Golf courses in the US, Scotland, and Ireland are among the commercial and residential properties owned by The Trump Organization. Additionally, since 2000, he has made hundreds of millions of dollars by licensing his name for a variety of goods and global real estate development initiatives.

Donald Trump won the election to be the 45th President of the United States in November 2016 over Hillary Clinton. Joe Biden defeated Donald in his bid for reelection in November 2020.

Read M0re: What Is Wrong with Celine Dion: The Singer’s Current Health Fight Is All We Know

Why Do People Support Trump? What Is Their Motivation or Aversion?

The causes are numerous and varied, but I have identified two key emotional motives in my most recent book of public service, Profile of a Nation: narcissistic symbiosis and shared psychosis. The developmental scars that make the leader-follower relationship so alluring are referred to as narcissistic symbiosis.

The leader projects grandiose omnipotence, hungry for praise to make up for an inner lack of worth, while the followers, made dependent by societal pressure or developmental harm, long for a parental figure. When people with such deep wounds are placed in positions of authority, they inspire similar pathology in the populace, resulting in a “lock and key” relationship.

“Shared psychosis” refers to the contagiousness of severe symptoms that goes beyond conventional group psychology, also known as “induced delusions” or “folie à millions” when it occurs at the national level. When a person with severe symptoms is in a position of power, their symptoms can spread through the population through emotional ties, exacerbating any pathologies that already exist and causing delusions, paranoia, and a propensity for violence, even in previously healthy people. The remedy is to stop being exposed.

Read M0re: What Is Wrong with Celine Dion: The Singer’s Current Health Fight Is All We Know

Why Does Trump Seem to Favour Violence and Destruction Personally?

Mental pathology is characterized by destructiveness, whether it is aimed at oneself or other people. In the first place, I want to make it clear that people with mental illnesses are not inherently more dangerous than people without mental illnesses. However, when criminal intent is combined with mental pathology, the result can be far more dangerous than either characteristic by itself.

I place a strong emphasis on the symbolic nature of violence and how it results from a life impulse gone wrong in my textbook violence. Simply put, respect is the fallback position if love is not possible. And when respect isn’t an option, fear is used instead. With his election loss, Trump has experienced an intolerable loss of respect from the public. Feelings of helplessness, inadequacy and a lack of genuine productivity can all be made up for through violence.

Read M0re: What Is Wrong with Bruce Willis? Because of The Mental Illness Aphasia, Bruce Willis Retires from Acting.

Has Trump Harmed the Way the Federal Government and The States Share Power? No.

The 10th Amendment to the Constitution states that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” This is how the Constitution divides power between the federal and state governments. States have repeatedly used their power against Trump, particularly in two areas: COVID-19 and voting. It took Trump a while to realise this.

In the spring of 2020, Trump made a strong push for states to open up early because he wanted to get past COVID in time for his re-election campaign. Democratic governors disregarded Trump’s requests for transparency. Republican governors experimented with playing the role of miniature Trumps in some states; in others, they paid lip service but did not fully open up; and in Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine politely disagreed and kept the state closed.

When Trump realised the governors were not afraid of him, he threatened to withhold medical supplies depending on whether or not states decided to open up. He ran afoul of the 10th Amendment, which forbids the president from putting conditions on federal assistance based on governors’ compliance with presidential demands. Trump was unable to use the stick he believed he had.