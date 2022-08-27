What Is Wrong with Tom Brady: The Real Reason Tom Brady Is Leaving the Buccaneers Unannouncedly & when He’s Returning

Numerous football fans are wondering what is wrong with Tom Brady after his unexpected revelation that he would be taking a sabbatical from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady would be taking a break during practice and the first two preseason games, according to Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles’ announcement on August 11, 2022. “Tom has been given the day off. In reference to the second preseason game on August 20, he stated, “He’ll be taking—he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal matters.” Brady is currently taking a break as a starter for the first time since he was suspended in 2016 and had a knee injury in 2008.

After the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in February 2022, Tom Brady first declared his intention to leave the NFL after more than two decades of play. A month after announcing his retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion did, however, reverse that claim in a tweet. “Over the past two months, I’ve come to the realization that I still belong on the field, not in the stands. That moment will arrive. But not right now. I adore my supportive family and my teammates. They enable everything to occur. I’m returning to Tampa for my 23rd season. LFG, unfinished business

It appears that his initial aspirations for retirement may be the cause of this hiatus. For more information on why Tom Brady is skipping August 2022, continue reading below.

Why Is Tom Brady Taking a Break, and What Is Wrong with Him?

Todd Bowles, the head coach of the Buccaneers, announced Tom’s break. Tom would be joining them later, he said, due to a few “personal stuff.”

The Buccaneers coach continued, “We discussed this before training camp even started. We gave him this time because he wanted to join the team, form a bond with the players, and practice for two weeks despite knowing he wouldn’t participate in the first two games. He didn’t want to limit Blaine [Gabbert], Kyle [Trask], or “Griff” [Ryan Griffinpractice ]’s time ahead of these upcoming two games. Additionally, he must deal with it.

Insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network joined the Pat McAfee Show following the announcement to discuss Brady’s position. It was prearranged. Nobody is concerned. He’s okay. To my knowledge, there is no medical issue involving him or, to my understanding, anyone close to him, Rapoport said. “Everything is OK, they assured me. The best explanation I received for this was the necessity of striking a work/life balance. Rapoport affirmed, “I don’t know particularly, but my judgment is that you’re kind of in the right area, simply judging from the folks I’ve spoken with. Like, there is a family matter that I feel is going on, and it’s good that he isn’t playing football.

Before each game, the NFL star consults with his wife Giselle Bündchen. According to insiders who spoke to Hollywood Life, he always takes his wife’s advice into account when making decisions about his career since, in the words of one insider, “conversations with Gisele in the offseason is going to be a significant component on if he continues to play in the NFL or not.” The insider stated at the time, “Tom talks to Gisele after each year to find out whether the family supports him playing another year or not. And regardless of how the current season has finished, this year appears to be the most significant discussion to date.

They both want to decide how they actually want to spend the next fifty years of their lives because they are getting older. Additionally, they’ll have a lot of emotional chats together after the season. It appears like Brady, who has a daughter named Vivian, 9, a son named Benjamin, 12, and a son named Jack, 14, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, will enjoy quality time with those he cares about.

When Will Tom Brady return?

Brady will return following the Buccaneers’ game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20, 2022, according to to head coach Todd Bowles. The match is the Buccaneers’ second preseason contest for the NFL season 2022-2023. Coach Bowles told reporters, “We trust him. “We discussed it. He won’t be here until after Tennessee, and the appointment was set up long before training camp.”

Brady hasn’t commented on his absence in the media. The vacation from training camp will only last 11 days, according to reports. Additionally, he received a personal leave of absence from practice last Friday, just two days after receiving a day off for his 45th birthday. On Saturday night, Tampa Bay plays its first preseason game against the Dolphins. Before their matchup with the Titans, the Bucs will also go to Nashville for two days of practice.

