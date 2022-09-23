What Is Wrong with The Yankees? Is Aaron Boone the New York Yankees’ Issue?

“Charity and personal force are the only investments worth anything,” stated Walt Whitman.

While there have been occasions when I tried to think of a way to use my personal power to influence the Yankees or their supporters, today I’ll choose to do some good. Even though I should be grinning ear to ear at their current woes, I’ll provide my opinions on what the problems are. I make no promises that they are issues that can be resolved.

Bench Problems

The Yankees had 13 pitchers on their 25-man roster as of Tuesday’s game. Everyone now acknowledges the need for pitching, but the key lies in finding a few good pitchers rather than many subpar ones.

Given that they are occupying the bench positions of players who could have been used to pinch hit with one out and runners on second and third, having extra players walk with the bases loaded is especially detrimental.

Ramiro Pena, a rookie, stepped up to the plate in that situation. There were only two possible outcomes in the situation that could have prevented a run from scoring and tying the game at four all. The other was a strike; the first was an infield pop-up. Pena was out-hit.

Read More: How Old Is Coco Gauff? When She Won Her Maiden Grand Slam, how Old Was She?

Items that Cost a Lot Should Not Be Sat Upon

They were unable to fill the $1.5 million cathedral they constructed. Not at the pricing, they have set for seats, at least. The pinstripers have never performed for a crowd that wasn’t entirely packed. Whether they attempt to downplay it or not, it’s on the minds of the players, coaches, and owners.

The new stadium’s worst feature is that the majority of visitors are impressed by all the non-game-related attractions. the food courts, retail establishments, etc. The only differences are that the seating costs far more and there are, for some reason, a lot more home runs on the field.

Read More: How Old Is Alicia Silverstone? Alicia Silverstone Admits She Sleeps Alongside Her Kid, Who Is 11 Years Old.

Leggo-My-Ego

It’s not a given that Mark Teixeira, A.J. Burnett, and C.C. Sabathia are hulking egomaniacs. They are megastars who play in the worst venue in the free world while earning nauseating amounts of money.

Nobody plays in New York because it’s a terrific place to play, so don’t let anyone fool you. Two things draw men to the location. The owners’ spending preferences are the first factor. like inebriated sailors on weekend leave

The second reason is that the Yankees have a rich history. They all believe that having the title “I’m a Yankee” will make up for the incredibly fickle fans, the vicious press, and the obsessive attention paid to each and every game. Nobody genuinely thinks that it’s a terrific spot to play baseball.

They could or might not be prima donnas, but one thing is certain: they require special care as they adjust to life in the Bronx. This is especially true when you get off to a bad start like the Yankees and their three Brinks truck drivers did.

Read More: How Old Is Erika Jayne? Erika Jayne Net Worth, Age, Siblings, and More

Not Every Joe Is Equal

Particularly under Red Sox manager Terry Francona, Girardi is being undermanaged. The best example is when Jacoby Ellsbury stole a house.

That did not happen randomly or as the result of an overzealous speedster. A perfect storm of happenstance brought together a key element of management and scouting.

There was a left-handed batter at the plate, Ellsbury was positioned at third base, and Pettitte was in the circle. Even listening to the announcers gush about how superior Pettitte’s pick-off move is had the extra benefit (at least for those of us watching on TV).

There are additional instances where Girardi is demonstrating that he is not Joe Torre, such as the pinch-hitting scenario mentioned above—although Brian Cashman needs to give him more to work with.

His gaming abilities fall short of Torre’s. He lacks Torre’s expertise in personnel management, which is desperately needed right now. Even while Girardi is a little more prone to losing his temper than Torre was, this is balanced out by the fact that I doubt Girardi will ever cry as easily as Torre did.