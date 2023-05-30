What Is Wrong with Paul Simon? Why Is He Quitting Live Events?

Paul Simon, a renowned singer-songwriter and musical icon, has captivated audiences all over the world with his enduring melodies and introspective lyricism. However, Simon has been confronting health issues behind the scenes, which have affected his career and personal life. This article explores Paul Simon’s health issues and their influence on his musical career.

Why He Will No Longer Participating in Live Events?

Initially, the singer was frustrated and irritated by what had transpired, and he believed that his hearing would return after the damage was repaired.

Unfortunately, his hearing loss persisted, causing him to doubt his ability to perform before a live audience. In a brand-new interview, he revealed that he is suffering from severe hearing loss.

In 2020, in addition to his current condition, he tested positive for COVID-19, which rendered him fragile. Additionally, he no longer performs his older compositions with the same level of enthusiasm.

“I do not perform those of my tracks that I do not wish to perform live. Occasionally, there are songs that I enjoy, but at a certain point in a tour, I’ll ask Paul, “What the f*** are you doing?” (via Deadline)

Whenever he sings “You Can Call Me Al,” he experiences the sensation of not being able to sing certain tunes, and as a result, he considered leaving the road and returning home.

Paul Simon’s New Album

The musician has just published his fifteenth solo album titled “Seven Psalms.” The album sounds nothing like his previous releases, which were notable for their radio-readiness.

The recent endeavor is conceptual and focuses on the topics of religion, morality, and spirituality.

Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Simon created this concept when he began experiencing health issues, stating that he had been “beaten up over the past few years.”

In another part of the conversation, the musician discussed the passing of his close friends Jeff Becka and Gordon Lightfoot, stating, “My generation’s time is up.”

The album “Seven Psalms” contains eight new compositions and is now available for streaming on major music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.