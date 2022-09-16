What Is Wrong with Ozzy Osbourne? Major Surgery Will Be Performed on Ozzy Osbourne “To Determine the Rest of His Life.”

Due to his drug and alcohol abuse, Osbourne was expelled from Black Sabbath in 1979. Despite this, he went on to have a successful solo career, releasing 12 studio albums, the first seven of which were certified multi-platinum in the US. Since then, Osbourne and Black Sabbath have performed together countless times. He re-joined the group in 1997 and participated in the recording of 13 (2013), their last studio album before they went on a farewell tour that culminated with a concert in Birmingham, where they were born and raised. He is referred to be the “Godfather of Metal” informally due to his longevity and success.

Early Years

On December 3, 1948, John Michael Osbourne was born in Birmingham, England. He has two younger brothers and three older sisters. He has been called “Ozzy” since he was in elementary school. He attributes his desire to become a musician to the Beatles and the song “She Loves You” from 1963. At the age of 15, he dropped out of school and began working a variety of occupations, including construction site laborer, trainee plumber, apprentice toolmaker, and horn-tuner in a car factory, among others.

How much money does Ozzy Osbourne make?

English singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality Ozzy Osbourne has a $220 million net worth. He is most recognized for his work as the main singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and for his prosperous solo musical career. Together, he and his longtime partner, Sharon Osbourne, a television personality and music manager, have a combined net worth of that amount.

Why is Ozzy Osbourne not well?

According to his wife Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne will have major surgery that “is going to define the remainder of his life.”

Osbourne explained on Talk TV that she was going to Los Angeles to support her 73-year-old husband, who has recently had mobility problems as well as a form of Parkinson’s.

Sharon did not provide any other information regarding the procedure, however, Ozzy previously stated that he was awaiting neck surgery. In May, he admitted to Classic Rock magazine, “I can’t walk right now. “Every morning I go to physical therapy. I have improved a little, but not quite enough to be ready to be back on the road.

Ozzy was hurt while quad-biking in 2003, and his injuries were made worse by a fall in 2019 that necessitated the placement of 15 screws in his spine. In 2020, he revealed a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and said the surgery had left him with nerve damage. “Parkinson’s disease is not killing me. I’ve worked with it for the majority of my life,” he remarked.

He recorded the album Ordinary Man while recovering in 2019, and it became his highest-charting solo album in the UK and US, peaking at No. 3 in both markets

Ozzy had to be supported by a back brace during his performance at the Commonwealth Games, but his return to the stage after a three-year absence offered him newfound optimism. Patient Number 9, his 13th studio album, is currently out, and he is concentrating on building up his physical fitness so that he may resume touring. Ozzy declares, “I belong there. The largest love affair of my life is the one I have with my audience, I once said.

Ozzy (born John Michael), who was raised in Birmingham by his factory worker mother Lilian and his toolmaker father John Thomas “Jack,” first experienced the stage while acting in school productions.

He played as the lead singer in many local rock bands after quitting school at age 15 before establishing Black Sabbath with Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward. The band gained notoriety with hits like “Iron Man” and “War Pigs,” but Ozzy’s addiction to drugs and alcohol also increased as the band’s reputation expanded. This album is usually recognized as the first heavy metal record

Ozzy, who earned the moniker “Prince of Darkness,” claims that he “started to take the persona off stage.” “That’s when I really started to spiral. I couldn’t care less about anything. I would booze myself silly.”

Ozzy spent three months drinking and using drugs in a hotel room after the band dismissed him for substance misuse in 1979. Sharon, whom he had met years before when her father, Don Arden, was managing Black Sabbath, eventually helped him get his life back on track. Sharon urged Ozzy to pursue a solo career after taking the reins as his new manager. With approximately 400 million Spotify views to date, Ozzy’s 1980 debut single “Crazy Train” is still his most-played song.